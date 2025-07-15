The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission warned businessman and politician Hassan Ayariga to stop using the academic title “Dr.”

This followed his failure to provide evidence verifying the legitimacy of the designation.

In a statement, the commission said it had requested documentation clarifying the basis for Ayariga's use of the title.

It wanted information on whether the doctorate was earned or honorary, the name of the awarding institution, among others.

“To date, the commission has not received any response from you. This continued silence is unacceptable."

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission is concerned that the use of unverified academic titles is misleading and undermines public confidence.

It stressed that academic ranks must be awarded through formally recognised and rigorous processes consistent with national standards.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission hereby formally expresses its concern regarding the use of academic titles that have not been duly earned and conferred through a recognised academic process."

It is said that it has ordered Ayariga to stop using the Dr prefix and submit proof of same.

Ayriga has in the past been a presidential candidate on the ticket of the All People's Congress, which he founded.

