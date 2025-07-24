Famous Ghanaian police officer, former Chief of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye, caused a stir after he made an appearance at a public event

Kofi Boakye attended the wreath-laying ceremony held in honour of late Ghanaian President, Professor Atta Mills, at the Asomdwee Park in Accra

Social media users praised him for remaining young despite advancing in years, after having retired in 2023 at the age of 60

Former Chief of Police (COP) Rtd. Kofi Boakye courted attention during a rare public appearance at the Atta Mills wreath-laying ceremony held at the Asomdwee Park in Accra.

Kofi Boakye showed up at the event looking young, fit, and handsome, stirring reactions from amazed Ghanaians on social media.

A wreath-laying memorial was held in honour of late Ghanaian President Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills on Thursday, July 23, 2025.

The date marked the 12th anniversary of his death, which occurred in 2012.

President Mills, who was battling throat cancer at the time, fell ill at work and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The ceremony is held annually to honour the memory of the late leader, who served as President of Ghana from January 7, 2009, till his death on July 24, 2012.

Kofi Boakye causes stir at Mills' event

COP (Rtd) Kofi Boakye, the current Director of Security Operations at the Presidency, turned heads when he showed up at the event.

He appeared dressed in black from head to toe and was busy making a call.

COP Boakye’s look was complemented by dark sunglasses.

His appearance left many Ghanaians marvelling as they expected him to have aged much more than he actually looked.

