The mother of Abdul-Malik Azenbe, the Kusasi Chief in the Ashanti Region, who was shot dead, has reportedly passed away after learning of her son's tragic death

The chief, who led the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri for just three months, was killed by unknown gunmen at his home on July 22, 2025

According to reports, two armed men on a motorbike carried out the attack around 8:40 pm at his residence near the Asawase F-line community centre

The mother of the Kusasi Chief in the Ashanti Region, Abdul-Malik Azenbe, who was shot and killed on Tuesday, July 22, has reportedly died.

A brother of the slain chief, speaking in an interview with Ghanaian media platform GhPage, said she died shortly after being informed of the news of her son’s death.

Abdul-Malik Azenbe, who was the head of the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri, was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants at his home near the Asawase F-line community centre.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 8:40 pm when two gunmen turned up at the chief’s residence.

One of them, armed with an AK-47 rifle, reportedly fired multiple shots at the chief before they sped off.

The wounded chief was first taken to the Manhyia District Hospital and was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Azenbe had only served three months as the Kadi Naaba before his untimely death.

Kusasi chief in Kumasi reportedly loses mother

Speaking to GhPage, the late chief’s brother said his death was not well-received by their mother, who also passed away shortly after his death.

He stated that Azenbe had been close with their mom as they lived together, and he took care of all her needs.

The late chief’s sibling said he did not live with them, but whenever he was away, he never had to worry about their mother because he knew his brother took very good care of her.

He said their mother was already ill before his brother's death, and once she heard he had passed, she allegedly gave up the fight to stay alive.

Reactions to death of Kusasi chief’s mother

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments shared by Ghanaians in reaction to the reported death of the late Kusasi chief’s mother.

