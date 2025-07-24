A resurfaced video showed the moment President John Dramani Mahama broke down in tears after the death of his boss, President John Evans Atta Mills, in 2012

Mahama led a delegation to the Central Region to officially inform Atta Mills' family of his death, and experienced a brief breakdown during the meeting

The emotional moment has re-emerged amid the 13th anniversary of Atta Mills’ passing, with a wreath-laying ceremony attended by Mahama and other NDC leaders

President John Dramani Mahama was overcome with emotion and fought back tears after the death of former President, Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, in 2012.

An old video of the moment the President, who was then Atta Mills’ deputy, lost his composure in public, has surfaced amid the 13th anniversary commemoration of his passing.

Professor Atta Mills died after a battle with throat cancer on July 24, 2012.

He had ascended to power in January 2009 after narrowly winning the 2008 Presidential election, beating Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mills’ running mate for the election was John Dramani Mahama, who was also sworn in as Vice President on January 7, 2009.

The late Professor’s unexpected death in July 2012 led to Mahama being sworn in as the next President of Ghana, in line with the constitution.

After his swearing in, the President led a delegation to the Central Region to officially inform Atta Mills’ family of the death of their relative.

During the meeting, Mahama was temporarily unable to speak as he was overwhelmed by the emotion of the moment.

He could be seen struggling to hold back tears on multiple occasions and stopped to compose himself before continuing with a break in his voice.

Mahama speaks at Mills’ wreath-laying event

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for the late President Mills on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to commemorate the 13th anniversary of his passing.

Several bigwigs of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), including President Mahama, National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, son of the late President, Sam Kofi Atta Mills, and others, all attended the event.

Mahama delivered a speech at the ceremony, paying tribute to his former boss and highlighting the importance of being a good leader and leaving a legacy worth celebrating, as Atta Mills did.

Reactions to Mahama’s tears after Mills’ death

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the resurfaced video of Mahama after Atta Mills' death.

Kobby Sam said:

"Eiii, so this is the story, and back then, people were throwing dust in our eyes that President Mahama knew something about Atta Mills' death? Eiiii, Ghana."

Rainbow PHD wrote:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace."

jeremiahsalia287 commented:

"That was a really difficult moment for the then Vice President 🥺."

Wilson Ferguson said:

"Professor Mills really nurtured President Mahama well."

Baba Seidu wrote:

"I am still crying today and very emotional listening to this clip after 13 years. I miss him. May his gentle soul rest in peace. ❤️😥"

Amenlah said:

"My mom stopped us from attending our day that day, and my dad, oh, he wept, ankasa. 😭😭😭 . Rest In Peace, man of peace."

General Simon said:

"As I am watching, I am crying 😭. It was a great loss to the world."

