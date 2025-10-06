Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, has given reasons for the party's decision to elect a flagbearer before holding other elections

The politician and prominent businessman said similar was done for former Presidents John Kufuour and Nana Akufo-Addo during their bids to lead Ghana

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on Chairman Wontumi's assertion

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, often known as Chairman Wontumi, has disclosed why the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has decided to elect its flagbearer first before organising elections for other positions.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP stated that they need the party delegates to elect Dr Bawumia again as their flagbearer, hence the need to retain the same people who voted for him in 2023.

Chairman Wontumi says Dr Bawumia is the reason the NPP intends to hold flagbearer elections first.

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Chairman Wontumi stated that this was not the first time in the party's history that the NPP had chosen its flagbearer before conducting other elections for executives.

He claimed a similar approach was used to ensure ex-President John Kufuor was elected as flagbearer in 1998 so he could contest and subsequently win the 2020 elections.

"Normally, during party elections, we start from the polling station level, then to the constituency and regional level. Afterwards, the regional and constituency executives vote for national leaders. After all this is done, all the executives vote for the presidential candidate."

"But because of Dr Bawumia, we are maintaining all executives as it was done in J. A Kufuor's time. So we are maintaining the delegates who voted in 2023 to elect him again in 2026. So if anyone comes and claims it isn't because of Bawumia, then the person is lying," he added.

Chairman Wontumi claims Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the reason for NPP's early flagbearer election.

Source: UGC

Chairman Wontumi's claim amazed many since the party's National executives claimed they were not holding the elections to favour any particular candidate.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled its presidential primaries for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chairman Wontumi's assertion

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@roneyblue said:

"Lmaoo. This must be a skit. Look at what a big political party like the NPP has been reduced to a comedy channel starring Chairman Wontumi as himself, Abronye as himself, Bawumia as himself, Kennedy Agyapong as himself, Chairman Buga as himself and many more 😂🤣😂🤣😅."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"Ah, this man just let the cat out of the bag on a silver platter like this. He makes political opponents get am falaaa."

@papakwadjo said:

"Wontumi literally highlighted the party's HERITAGE from 1996, if the same was allegedly done for Kuffour and Nana Addo, what's the HUGE FUSS, if the same is planted for Bawumia? Continuity is being established, and that's essential with governance and social desirability approach. Norm."

@Atongo4gh wrote:

"You can trust Chairman Wontumi to reveal every evil secret within the party."

@QuofiTaylor said:

"God has a way of doing things that defies science and human imagination. Aduro akye omo. When Team Ken complained, they said we were nagging too much."

@NanaK_Baidoo wrote:

"Every reasonable human being in this country knew this right from the beginning. All the very best to you, wai, and well done too. After that, come and do the same to the national register."

