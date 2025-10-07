Ghanaian pastor Michael Wilson has prophesied that late President Jerry John Rawlings would be reincarnated as a woman and rule Ghana again

He cryptically suggested that Rawlings’ daughter, Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, could embody this female form during an interview with Nana Romeo

Prophet Wilson further alleged that Rawlings initially wanted to hand his authority to President John Mahama, but the current Head of State declined

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Michael Wilson, has shared details of a vision about the daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, ascending to power.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Founder of the Accra-based church, Royal Generation Embassy Worldwide, said the former president would be reincarnated.

He claimed that based on his vision, Rawlings would return and rule Ghana once again, but would return as a woman.

“Jerry John Rawlings would be reincarnated. He would not return as a man but as a woman. He would become president once more, he would rule with a fist of iron, and he would clash with a lot of people. It would make a lot of people very unhappy.” Prophet Wilson told Nana Romeo in an interview.

The host asked him if he was indirectly speaking of President Rawlings' daughter, Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, but the prophet cryptically replied that her father would return in a female form.

Prophet Wilson speaks on President Mahama

Detailing more parts of his vision, Prophet Wilson claimed that Rawlings initially wanted to hand the baton of his leadership to President John Dramani Mahama, but he turned him down.

“Rawlings wanted to give his fist of iron to Mahama, but he replied that he wants to rule his own way. So Rawlings told him in the spirit that he should continue, but then he decided to return himself in the form of a woman. These are things the Lord has spoken many years ago, and they shall surely come to pass,” he concluded.

Who is Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings?

Former President Rawlings, the longest-serving leader in Ghanaian history, was Head of State from December 1981 till January 2001.

His eldest daughter, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, followed in his footsteps into politics and currently serves as the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle in the Greater Accra Region.

Zanetor attended North Ridge Lyceum School and Achimota School for her basic education before graduating from Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in 1996. She furthered her education at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland for her medical degree.

She has served as the MP for Klottey Korle for three terms, having won the seat during the 2016 general elections.

Since launching her political career, rumours have persisted that she has presidential ambitions, but she has yet to address those rumours publicly.

Zanetor lifts 10 barbells at Homowo bodyfest

