Appiah Stadium Rebuked by Sammi Awuku After ‘Bothering’ Samira Bawumia at One-Week Observance
- Appiah Stadium caused a stir at the one-week observance of George Opare Addo’s late mother after an awkward encounter with Samira Bawumia and Sammi Awuku
- In a viral TikTok clip, Appiah Stadium invaded the dignitaries’ space to joke with the uncomfortable former second lady while Sammi Awuku tried in vain to pull him away
- The moment sparked mixed online reactions, with some Ghanaians teasing Samira’s discomfort while others laughed off Appiah Stadium’s antics as his trademark style
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Political commentator Appiah Stadium stirred reactions on social media after an awkward encounter with Samira Bawumia and Sammi Awuku.
Appiah Stadium attended the one-week observance held for the late mother of the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, on October 10, 2025, in Accra.
Many prominent politicians from both sides of the political aisle attended the event, held at Allison Green's Palm Valley estates in Oyarifa.
Otumfuo's daughter Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh sprays cash on Engineer Atta Poku at his mothers funeral, video
Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapim North, Sammi Awuku, Deputy Agriculture Minister and Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo, and former second lady, Samira Bawumia, were all sighted at the function.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Appiah Stadium interacts with Samira Bawumia
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Appiah Stadium interacted with the former second lady and Sammi Awuku.
As he typically does, the political commentator invaded the dignitaries' area to crack jokes and socialise.
In the video, Appiah Stadium attempted to joke with Samira Bawumia, who appeared uncomfortable but smiled throughout the encounter.
At a point, Sammi Awuku, who was sitting by her, attempted to drag Appiah Stadium away by the hand, but he skillfully evaded his attempts.
The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium interacting with Samira Bawumia and Sammi Awuku is below.
Reactions to Appiah Stadium’s interaction with Samira
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Appiah Stadium and Samira Bawumia.
Queen Cindy 👸 said:
"In Samira's mind, you finished our party 🤣🤣."
Rakib Rainbwoy 🎤🎧🙏 wrote:
"As for Appiah, he can even tell Samira that her husband can never be president in Ghana 😂😂😂😂."
SirEvans commented:
"Appiah nso 3yaa p3 trident bi to wanum 😂😂."
Majesty said:
"This man dey worry oh🤣🤣🤣."
spacex0122 wrote:
"Appiah said Samira should join NDC 😂😂."
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh