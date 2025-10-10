Appiah Stadium caused a stir at the one-week observance of George Opare Addo’s late mother after an awkward encounter with Samira Bawumia and Sammi Awuku

In a viral TikTok clip, Appiah Stadium invaded the dignitaries’ space to joke with the uncomfortable former second lady while Sammi Awuku tried in vain to pull him away

The moment sparked mixed online reactions, with some Ghanaians teasing Samira’s discomfort while others laughed off Appiah Stadium’s antics as his trademark style

Political commentator Appiah Stadium stirred reactions on social media after an awkward encounter with Samira Bawumia and Sammi Awuku.

Appiah Stadium interacts with former second lady, Samira Bawumia and NPP MP Sammi Awuku at one-week observance for Opare Addo's mother. Image credit: AppiahStadium, SamiraBawumia

Source: Facebook

Appiah Stadium attended the one-week observance held for the late mother of the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, on October 10, 2025, in Accra.

Many prominent politicians from both sides of the political aisle attended the event, held at Allison Green's Palm Valley estates in Oyarifa.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapim North, Sammi Awuku, Deputy Agriculture Minister and Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo, and former second lady, Samira Bawumia, were all sighted at the function.

Appiah Stadium interacts with Samira Bawumia

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Appiah Stadium interacted with the former second lady and Sammi Awuku.

As he typically does, the political commentator invaded the dignitaries' area to crack jokes and socialise.

In the video, Appiah Stadium attempted to joke with Samira Bawumia, who appeared uncomfortable but smiled throughout the encounter.

At a point, Sammi Awuku, who was sitting by her, attempted to drag Appiah Stadium away by the hand, but he skillfully evaded his attempts.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium interacting with Samira Bawumia and Sammi Awuku is below.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium’s interaction with Samira

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Appiah Stadium and Samira Bawumia.

Queen Cindy 👸 said:

"In Samira's mind, you finished our party 🤣🤣."

Rakib Rainbwoy 🎤🎧🙏 wrote:

"As for Appiah, he can even tell Samira that her husband can never be president in Ghana 😂😂😂😂."

SirEvans commented:

"Appiah nso 3yaa p3 trident bi to wanum 😂😂."

Majesty said:

"This man dey worry oh🤣🤣🤣."

spacex0122 wrote:

"Appiah said Samira should join NDC 😂😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh