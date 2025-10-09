Otumfuo's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, was present at the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah's funeral

In a video, the Asantehene's daughter sprayed loads of cash on the deceased's son, Engineer Atta Poku

Numerous prominent personalities also attended the funeral service to mourn with the grieving family

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, affectionately known by her stool name, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, has courted attention following her latest public appearance.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter Afia Kobi Prempeh sprays cash on engineer Atta Poku at his mother's funeral.

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, the funeral service for the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah, the mother of Engineer Atta Poku and wife of the late former Kumasi Mayor Nana Akwasi Agyemang Okumkom, in the Ashanti Region.

Prominent Ghanaian personalities, including Sam George, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Alan Kyeremanten, John Agyekum Kufuor, Kojo Jones, Justin Frimpong Kodua, Maame Ode, Barima Osei Mensah, and many others, attended the solemn event to pay their respects and commiserate with the grieving family.

Otumfuo's daughter sprays cash at funeral

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh was seen arriving at the funeral grounds with many mourners.

She looked gorgeous with heavy makeup as she wore a specially designed cloth for the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah's funeral and black slippers. She also wore designer sunglasses and covered her hair with a black headscarf.

During her arrival, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter beamed with excitement as she shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with some of the attendees, including traditional leaders, who had gathered at the funeral service before taking her seat with other attendees.

As Engineer Atta Poku, the son of the deceased, stepped onto the floor to dance Adowa with others, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh rose from her seat to spray several GH₵200 notes on him to sympathise with him and his family as they grieved over their loss.

Adinkra Pie CEO storms funeral with Range Rover

Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah, made a grand arrival at the funeral service for the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah.

Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah shows off a new Range Rover at a funeral in Kumasi.

In a viral video, the business mogul stormed the funeral grounds in the early morning with a 2024 white Range Rover Sport. The luxury SUV had a 2025 registration plate, proving that the businessman recently purchased it.

Barima Osei Mensah, who tied the knot with Anita Sefa Boakye in a grand wedding in November 2021, wore an all-black funeral cloth as he joined other mourners to commiserate with the grieving family, including the deceased's son, Engineer Atta Poku.

He was later seen performing Adowa, the traditional dance performed by people from the Akan ethnic group, who are mostly found in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, in front of the attendees who converged at the funeral grounds.

