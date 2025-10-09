Appiah Stadium Meets Despite in Kumasi, Gives Him Advice: "Don't Bother Going to Heaven"
- Appiah Stadium attended the funeral of Mrs Elizabeth Agyeman, the former KMA boss's on October 9
- The funeral saw scores of top personalities in attendance, including multi-millionaire Osei Kwame Despite
- Their hilarious and heartwarming encounter when they met at the funeral grounds in Kumasi has emerged online
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Ghanaian political commentator viral sensation Appiah Stadium has courted attention on social media after his recent moments with Osei Kwame Despite in Kumasi.
They met at the highly anticipated funeral of Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang, the wife of former KMA boss and mother of Ing Atta Poku was held at Heroes Park, Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October 6.
Appiah Stadium arrived at the venue clad in his black funeral mourning cloth, while Osei Kwame Despite opted for a two-piece outfit.
It was a profound moment for Appiah Stadium when he spotted a rich businessman moful in his black exotic truck.
Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah storms funeral in Kumasi with new Range Rover, video stirs reactions
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
He hurriedly rushed to Drspite's moving car in an attempt to gain his attention. In a video shared by Olus1TV, Appiah Stadium was seen hanging loose from Despite's car.
The viral sensation hailed the Despite Group of Companies founder and offered spiritual advice, saying,
"Our lord Osei Kwame Despite. There is no heaven. Don't bother going there, for you've seen your heaven on this earth."
Video of Appiah Stadium and Osei Kwame Despite in Kumasi
Who is Osei Kwame Despite?
Osei Kwame Despite, born February 2, 1962, in the Ashanti Region, is one of Ghana's most respected business moguls.
Despite's life started as a petty trader, dealing in general goods including music cassettes, padlocks, feeding bottles and other merchandise.
The rich business tycoon now owns the Despite Group of Companies, a conglomerate of highly successful businesses, including Best Point Savings and Loans and Neat Foods company.
He is also noted for collecting luxurious vehicles and has a great love for exotic cars. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Group of Companies, who owns a large collection of expensive vehicles, recently commissioned Ghana's first automobile museum at a lavish event on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Appiah Stadium's advice to Despite stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.
KofiBlackMore said:
"Wode3 fa Ohia ka Nkwaasem s3 heaven biaa nni ho..Ayoo we hear 👂 ur very strong now but let’s remember our weak days.. may God have mercy on.
Frederick wrote:
"Wode3 fa Ohia ka Nkwaasem s3 heaven biaa nni ho..Ayoo we hear 👂 ur very strong now but let’s remember our weak days.. may God have mercy on
RICHES💰added:
"But he’s saying the truth oooo🤣😂😂😂ommo tumi da de3 🤣😂onnections for his kids.""
Appiah Stadium meets Chief Imam
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Appiah Stadium had been seen with Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.
Appiah Stadium tried to forcibly extract blessings from the 106-year-old national religious leader when they met.
Their heartwarming encounter left the aged Islamic cleric smiling as his handlers cheered them on.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. A 2018 Development Planning graduate from KNUST, he has nearly a decade of experience as an entertainment journalist. He started as a blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed PR roles with clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: peter.ansah@yen.com.gh