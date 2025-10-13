Over 2,400 Ghanaians have been held in US detention centres awaiting deportation under Trump’s immigration crackdown

New data showed a sharp rise in arrests and deportations, with 478 Ghanaians detained in 2025 alone

The US repatriated 312 people to Ghana between January and August, a 17% jump from last year

A total of 2,470 Ghanaians have been detained in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centres, awaiting deportation under the Donald Trump-led administration.

This number represents one of the highest on record for Ghana and underscores the growing impact of the Trump administration’s tougher immigration enforcement measures.

The data show that 478 Ghanaians have been arrested by ICE officers since the beginning of 2025.

This is a sharp escalation in removals linked to the Global Enforcement Initiative, a sweeping policy introduced in April this year to accelerate deportations across the world.

312 Ghanaians were deported from the US to Accra between January and August 2025, representing a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

According to a report by The Newscenta, officials of the US Department for Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that most of the deportees had been returned for criminal convictions, immigration violations, or visa overstays.

"The figure marks one of the sharpest year-on-year increases in nearly a decade," the report said.

"Between 2018 and 2023, annual deportations of Ghanaians typically ranged from 200 to 250 — well below the current rate. On August 28, 2025, a DHS-chartered aircraft landed at Kotoka International Airport carrying 42 Ghanaian nationals, the latest in a series of repatriation flights organised by US immigration authorities," The Newscenta report further added.

US deportation of Ghanaians sparks concer

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to news of the over 2,000 Ghanaians facing deportation from the US, with many expressing concerns.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Solo Ob said:

"Hmmm😭, the government's agreement to accept the deportees of other nationals has encouraged him. If you are happily accepting other nationals can you reject your own?"

@Hë-îz Pròspâ Öçhê Jñr also said:

"Because we are coming to the world cup of no return, ok we are the replacement."

@Adu Dominic commented:

"Their brothers are hers saying they have qualified, so it's an automatic chance to usa, they don't noh that embassy, to get an appointment for just refusal self, u must pay for date."

@Bruno Fred also commented:

"The whole nation is coming so they should prepare for us dis World Cup they go run from their own country 😂."

US immigration lawyer advises Ghanaians

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a immigration lawyer in the US offered legal advice to Ghanaian immigrants who are targets by the ICE for deportation.

Benedict Agyemang in an interview admonished such persons to get a power of attorney so they could act on their behalf when they were no longer in the country.

Social media users who took to the comment section praised the immigration lawyer for education.

