An immigration lawyer in the US has offered legal advice to Ghanaian immigrants who are targets by the ICE for deportation

Benedict Agyemang in an interview admonished such persons to get a power of attorney so they could act on their behalf when they were no longer in the country

Social media users who took to the comment section praised the immigration lawyer for education

Benedicta Agyemang, an immigration lawyer based in the US has provided an important legal education in the wake of the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in that country.

In a video on TikTok, Lawyer Agyemang who was speaking in an interview was asked if prospective deportees would have the chance to withdraw their savings before they leave the country.

She responded in the affirmative and explained that at the moment the law permits prospective deportees to go in for their money before being sent back to their country of origin.

She however stressed the need for people who are facing deportation to give someone a power of attorney so such persons could act on their behalf in legal and other financial matters.

"This is the time that you must create an emergency plan, so in that case, if you are deported someone can act as your power of attorney. That person can go to the bank to make demands on your behalf. You can choose someone who will have the legal guardian over your children so they can pick them up after school."

This comes after Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that 156 Ghanaians are on the US deportation list.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the lawyer's advice on US deportation

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video thanked the lawyer for the legal education.

@DENNIS4TRUMP commented:

"What does the United States of America Immigration Law states if someone Over stay or uses unapproved route into the country."

Real Hacky indicated:

"Expedited removal only applies to those who came without inspection or from the border."

Nanaama9015 reacted:

"Hello Naana what if I came here with a different name and I won the lottery with a different identity and now I have my green card."

user40062008406551 added:

"NBA this is my problem, am from Ghana time am coming to the USA I have damage to my lung. immigration took me to the hospital but he didn't come back to the hospital again so what next?"

