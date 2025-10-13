Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has announced that salary arrears for over 13,000 health workers will be paid starting November 2025

The arrears settlement followed months of protests from affected nurses, midwives and allied health professionals

Financial clearance has been secured to pay 17,909 interns and 13,500 nurses and midwives recruited in 2024

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that the government will commence payment of salary arrears owed to over 13,000 health workers, starting November 2025.

The decision to settle the arrears owed to the health professionals comes after months of protests by the affected health workers, who have been demanding payment of their 10 to 13 months' worth of unpaid salaries.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, October 13, 2025, Kwabena Akandoh disclosed that the Ministry of Health has secured financial clearance for the payment of 17,909 nurses, midwives, and allied health interns who began their national service in early 2024.

The Health Minister also stated that financial clearance has been granted by the Ministry of Finance for 13,500 nurses and midwives who were recruited and posted in late 2024.

“Financial clearance secured for payment of the 17,909 nurses, midwives, and allied health interns who started their national service in early 2024. Financial clearance secured for 13,500 recruited and posted late last year [2024], with their financial clearance expiring by December 31, 2024,” he said.

Health Minister speaks on challenges he inherited

Kwabena Akandoh also enumerated some of the challenges with regards to salary arrears he inherited since assuming office at the Ministry of Health.

"It was not only the issue of the 13,500 nurses and midwives; there were pharmacists who had completed their housemanship as far back as 2023 to 2024 who had not been paid, and those people have been paid," he further stated.

"I'm telling you what we inherited and what we have done about it or what we are doing about it. We have more than 17,000 rotational nurses and allied health professionals who also didn't have clearance as far as the rotation was concerned, but by the grace of God, we have secured clearance for these more than 17,000 health professionals. There are also issues regarding conditions of service. You have heard them before," he added.

Mr Akandoh consequently urged health workers across the country to remain calm and continue to serve diligently while directing any outstanding concerns through the appropriate authorities for prompt redress.

