Ministry of Education Secures Cabinet's Approval to Absorb Over 6000 Aggrieved Teachers
- Cabinet under President Mahama's administration has approved the absorption of over 6,000 unpaid teachers
- The teachers, recruited in 2022 and 2023, have protested for months demanding salaries and staff IDs
- Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu says validation is ongoing and teachers will receive their back pay
Cabinet under President John Mahama's administration has given its approval for the absorption of over 6,000 unpaid teachers into the system.
This announcement comes after months of protests by the affected teachers, demanding payment of their salary arrears.
The unpaid teachers, recruited in 2022 and 2023, have been demanding payment of their salary arrears and issuance of staff IDs.
The Coalition of Unpaid Teachers, made up of graduates from Colleges of Education and universities, has repeatedly raised concerns over salary delays.
The teachers have reportedly been working for more than a year without pay.
The teachers had held several demonstrations and picketed at the Ministry of Education and Parliament to draw attention to their plight.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, stated that the ministry will begin the process of absorbing the teachers in earnest.
He stated that the validation process for the teachers is ongoing and that once completed, those who qualify will be absorbed into the system.
The Minister of Education, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, assured the public that the government is committed to resolving the issue and ensuring that the teachers receive their salary arrears.
"I'm happy to announce that Cabinet has given approval for the 6,200 teachers to be absorbed. We will begin the process in due course. They will have their IDs, and as I assure them, they will get back pay," he said.
Reactions to Cabinet's approval for unpaid teachers
Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Cabinet's approval to absorb the unpaid teachers, as announced by the Minister for Education.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@Denis Andaban said:
"6,000 aggrieved teachers? Why the use of "aggrieved"?"
Ishaque Dania replied:
"Ibrahim Awudu— a working government who has the interest of Ghanaians at heart—Ghana wouldn’t have been here if the erstwhile had done quarter of this government stride."
@Frank Ofori also said:
"Some Good news. The teachers have been dully attended to.Thank you H.E John Dramani MahamaHon Haruna IddrisuCassiel Ato Forson. But Ghana Education Service no further delays in issuing their staff IDs."
@Musah Mukaz commented:
"Hard working minister he is and he gets the desired results always for the people. May Allah bless him double double. Ameen."
Health Ministry secures clearance for unpaid nurses
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, announced that salary arrears for over 13,000 health workers will be paid starting in November 2025.
The arrears settlement followed months of protests from affected nurses, midwives and allied health professionals.
Financial clearance has been secured to pay 17,909 interns and 13,500 nurses and midwives recruited in 2024.
Source: YEN.com.gh
