The lawyer for Akosua Serwaa has gone public regarding the properties of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba

He opened up about the role his client played in securing their matrimonial home, hence speaking against any attempt to include it in a will

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure

The lawyer for Daddy Lumba’s disgruntled wife, Akosua Serwaa, has also spoken about the will of the highlife icon.

Speaking on Gossip 24 Avenue, Lawyer Kusi indicated that it was only right for his client to receive her fair share of her late husband’s inheritance.

Akosua Serwaa's speaks of Daddy Lumba's marital properties.

Offering clarity, he referenced a letter from a lawyer representing an interested party in the matter, which stated that Daddy Lumba had made a will regarding the distribution of his properties before his passing.

“She has been through a lot. She stayed all these years as a married woman, and people don’t want her to speak. This is the right time for her to take her pound of flesh, so her action is justifiable. If she did not receive emotional fulfillment from Lumba, she deserves to get material benefit from him,” Lawyer Kusi said.

He further indicated that his client, Akosua Serwaa, also supported Lumba financially in the construction of their matrimonial home.

“The matrimonial home Daddy Lumba built was not solely funded by him. She also contributed financially, so if Lumba included it in his will, it would not be fair. It wouldn’t be right for him to will property that belongs to both of them,” he emphasised.

In the letter, the lawyer indicated that Lumba’s documents, which included his will, had an individual who intended to have it read at an appropriate time.

As counsel for Akosua Serwaa, Lawyer Kusi revealed plans to ensure that no forged document is presented under the guise of being Lumba’s authentic will.

Akosua Serwaa files lawsuit against Daddy Lumba's funeral.

“When those stories start circulating, we have to be vigilant and make sure no one prepares any fraudulent document claiming it was made by Lumba,” he cautioned.

Akosua Serwaa has filed a lawsuit against Daddy Lumba’s family head, Transitions Funeral Home, and Odo Broni following the announcement of her late husband’s funeral date.

At the time of filing this report, the video had garnered over 40,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Watch the full interview below:

Reactions to the disclosure by Akosua Serwaa's lawyer

YEN.com.gh sampled some reactions from social media users who shared their thoughts on the matter.

@tinaanti2494 stated:

“Let’s tell the truth,DL is a legend, but he didn’t handle these issues well.”

@sallyowusu3919 opined:

“Maame Akosua Serwaa, the Lord is your strength! Justice will be served. Your hard work will not be in vain. You will eat the fruit of your labor. May God bless everyone standing for what is right!”

@nadiaahinkora6205 added:

“It would have been different if Maa Akosua had abandoned Lumba for 17 years and Odo Broni had found him. But in this case, Lumba was the one who abandoned Maa Akosua, when she was nursing a baby, to follow Odo Broni.”

Daddy Lumba's abusuapanin denies funeral injunction claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family head of Daddy Lumba denied claims that an injunction was sought on the singer's funeral.

Speaking in an interview, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu claimed to be unaware of any legal action from the late musician's first wife.

He insisted that the funeral planning committee were moving ahead with their plans.

