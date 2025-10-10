Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, has been granted bail in two cases

The Ashanti regional Chairman left the Accra High Court smiling after fulfilling his bail conditions

He was detained following his appearance at the CID on October 6, 2025, and was charged with illegal mining-related offences

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has secured bail in two cases.

After fulfilling the bail conditions, he left the High Court premises, beaming with smiles.

A video shared on Facebook by GTV Ghana showed the controversial politician walking majestically out of the Accra High Court in the company of his lawyers.

Chairman Wontumi was detained by the police after reporting to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, October 6, 2025, on the orders of the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine.

He was subsequently charged with illegal mining-related offences and arraigned before the Accra High Court on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Attorney General files charges against Wontumi

The AG on October 6, 2025, filed six criminal charges against the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, his company, Akonta Mining, and one other individual identified as Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, who is currently at large.

The charges relate to alleged illegal mining in 2024 at Samreboi in the Western Region.

According to the charge sheet, the Attorney General accused Wontumi and his company of allowing two men, identified as Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi, to mine on Akonta’s concession at Samreboi without ministerial approval and without holding a mining licence.

Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi were arrested by the police after a special anti-galamsey operation in April 2025, which led to the arrest of 29 people and the seizure of mining equipment and weaponry.

Ghanaians react to Wontumi's video from court

Some Ghanaians who came across the video of Chairman Wontumi from the court took to the comment section to share their views.

@Ziem Raphael said|:

"This time around he can walk properly."

@De-Golden Gh also said:

"The government is really showing opana where the real power is 😂😆🤣😁😂🥹🤣😆. Frustration this hmmmmmm. Man make slow kraaaaa humility entered him at once 😂😁"

@Charlie Overcomer commented:

"The same shirt for three days. Oh Borga aye mmre."

@Phil Kwame Owusu also commented:

"Cheer up Chairman, the elephant will surely rise again."

@Adombilla Awinimi Samuel wrote:

"Nobody is talking about the face of Paul Nyandoh."

Moses Abor criticises NPP for neglecting Wontumi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Moses Abor, a former Youth Organiser of the NPP, slammed leaders of the party for abandoning Chairman Wontumi amid legal troubles with the state.

He questioned the party’s unity after no national executive showed up to support Wontumi at the CID.

Chairman Wontumi is facing charges over illegal mining and has spent days in police custody despite bail being granted.

