Welfare Fund for Children of Helicopter Crash Victims Reaches GH¢8.6 Million
- The Government has released its fifth public update on the Children’s Support Fund
- Between September 23 and October 12, 2025, the fund received generous donations amounting to GH¢8,600,905.00 and US$20,000.00
- President John Mahama launched the fund to ensure long-term care and education for the affected children
The Presidency of Ghana has released its fifth public update on the fund established to support the welfare of the children of the helicopter crash victims.
According to a statement released by the presidency on Friday, October 17, 2025, between September 23 and October 12, 2025, the fund received donations from several notable organisations and individuals.
Per the latest update, the total donations received for the Children’s Support Fund now stand at GH¢8,600,905.00 and US$20,000.00.
The fund was launched by President John Mahama on August 15, 2025, to provide long-term care and education for the children of those who died in the helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.
A statement, signed by Dr Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund, listed some of the companies and individuals that donated to the fund.
Donors to the Children’s Support Fund (Between September 23 – October 12, 2025):
- Ghana Civil Aviation Authority
- Kow Eduakwa Sam
- BOST Energies
- Bui Power Authority
- Energy Commission
- Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Co Ltd
- Israel Quarme Arye
- Timothy Addai Adivilah Balagkutu
- Agencies of the Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources
- Augustus Obuadum Tandoh
How to donate to the fund
Donations can be made to the Children’s Support Fund via Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited at the Stanbic Heights Branch in Accra:
- GHS Account: 9040013628372
- USD Account: 9040013628534
"Cheques and bank drafts should be made payable to: CHILDREN SUPPORT FUND 6825.MOMO payments are also accepted via attached payment platforms," the statement from the presidency read.
Read the Facebook post below:
The helicopter crash victims
The August 6 helicopter crash saw eight prominent Ghanaians, comprising five politicians and three crew members, lose their lives.
The eight who died were on their way to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Co-operative Mining and Skills Development Programme (COMSDEP), an initiative to address illegal mining, when their aircraft went down in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.
The names of the helicopter crash victims are listed below:
- Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence
- Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and MP for Tamale Central
- Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator
- Dr Samuel Sarpong, National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)
- Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate
- Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala
- Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu
- Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah
Ghana Air Force donates to families
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a donation of GH¢315,000 was presented to the bereaved families.
The donation was made possible through the generosity of various well-wishers and companies who rallied behind the Ghana Air Force and the Military High Command.
A presentation ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces in Accra on August 19, where the families of the three crew members were presented with the donation.
