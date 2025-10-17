The High Court in Accra has adjourned the trial of the NSS ghost names scandal case involving former Deputy Executive Director Gifty Oware-Mensah

The High Court in Accra has adjourned the trial of the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost names scandal case involving Gifty Oware-Mensah, a former Deputy Executive Director.

This comes after her lawyers submitted a two-day medical excuse to the court, pleading for an adjournment.

The former NSS Deputy Director was expected to appear in court on Friday, October 17, 2025, to respond to charges of corruption filed against her by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine.

However, during the hearing of the case, Gifty Oware-Mensah's lawyers informed the court that she was unable to attend the hearing due to medical reasons, submitting a two-day medical excuse.

The presiding judge consequently adjourned the case to a later date, allowing Oware-Mensah to recover and attend to her health issues.

Oware-Mensah is facing charges related to the NSS ghost names scandal, which has led to significant financial losses for the state.

The scandal involves the alleged creation of thousands of ghost names on the NSS payroll, with millions of cedis allegedly stolen from the public purse.

The charges against Gifty Oware-Mensah

On Monday, October 13, 2025, Gifty Oware-Mensah, was arraigned before the High Court in Accra on multiple charges in the NSS ghost names scandal.

The charges include stealing, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and abuse of public office.

Oware-Mensah allegedly misappropriated GH¢38,458,248.87 between February 2022 and March 2024 while overseeing finance, audit, and procurement at the NSS.

She was alleged to have dishonestly transferred GH¢31.5 million from a loan facility meant to support National Service Personnel into the account of her private company, Blocks of Life Consult, under the pretext of supplying goods on a hire-purchase basis.

Reaction to Gifty Oware-Mensah's case adjournment

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the adjournment of Gifty Oware-Mensah's case by the High Court.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Wilson Ohmzy Seyram Ameamu said:

"The judiciary must also have a hospital just like the police and the military. The prisons must also have their hospitals."

@Francis Lyds Domi also said:

"This was how they tricked saaaa ken ofori atta run away."

@Dutor Doe Attifufu commented:

"Sometimes in life sickness is seen as a God sent saviour."

Charges filed against former NSS boss

The former Executive Director of the National Service Authority, Osei Assibey Antwi, was also charged with 14 counts, including causing financial loss to the Republic, stealing, and money laundering, in a case involving more than GH¢600 million.

According to a charge sheet filed at the High Court in Accra, Mr Antwi was accused of authorising payments to over 60,000 non-existent national service personnel and misappropriating public funds during his tenure between August 2021 and February 2025.

