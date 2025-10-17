Former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Torkornoo has filed a lawsuit to block the vetting and appointment of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana's next Chief Justice

The legal action follows Torkornoo's removal from office, which was based on three petitions forwarded to the Council of State

A five-member committee, led by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, has been tasked with investigating the allegations against Torkornoo

This legal action comes after Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was nominated by President Mahama to replace Gertrude Torkornoo following her removal from office.

Justice Torkornoo's removal was based on three petitions filed against her, which the President forwarded to the Council of State in line with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The Council of State subsequently established a prima facie case warranting investigation into the allegations leveled against the former Chief Justice by the three petitioners.

Following this, a five-member committee, chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, was established to probe the allegations.

Upon completion of its work, the committee recommended the removal of Gertrude Torkornoo on grounds of stated-misbehaviour.

Acting on this recommendation in line with the constitution, the president removed Gertrude Torkornooo and appointed Baffoe-Bonnie to act in her stead.

Baffoe-Bonnie's nomination as Chief Justice

On September 1, 2025, President John Mahama nominated Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana's new Chief Justice.

The president submitted his name to the Council of State in line with Article 144 (1) of the constitution.

Baffoe-Bonnie must be vetted and approved by Parliament’s Appointments Committee before assuming office

Should Gertrude Torkornoo legal action succeeds, the Appointment Committee of Ghana's Parliamebt would have not option done to defer his vetting and approval as the next Chief Justice.

Reactions to Torkornoo's suit against Chief Justice

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Gertrude Torkornoo's suit to halt the vetting and appointment of Baffoe-Bonnie as her successor.

@Maxwell Akpabli said:

"Afenyo Markin is behind the scene pulling the strings but he will fail."

@Famous Kwame Ameworlor also said:

"Eeeeeiiiii pls can the president create an office called "special Litigator" so she can be appointed to that office?"

@Muhammad Amin Ibn Alhassan commented:

"Madam, please this is not your family stool.."

@OsaBarima Dansoba also commented:

"Madam! edey like u wan turn this to chieftaincy disputes ooo or de word "chief "dey sound like the office be ur birth right."

Ghanaian citizen files petitions against Baffoe-Bonnie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian citizen, Gbande Nabbin Yussif petitioned President Mahama to remove Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie over alleged misconduct.

He cited a public comment made during a meeting with the Ghana Law Society as a breach of judicial ethics.

Gbande is seeking to invoke Article 146 of the Constitution and urges immediate investigation by a tribunal.











