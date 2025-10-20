OSP Amends Charges Against Mustapha Hamid, 9 Others in GH¢297 Million Corruption Case
- The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has amended the charges against Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and nine others
- New evidence showed that the accused had allegedly extorted millions from oil transporters and marketing companies
- Ahead of the trial, the OSP also seized assets worth over GH¢100 million, including tanker trucks and fuel stations
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has amended the charges against Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and nine others.
The amended charges, as filed by the OSP, have increased the counts in the case, Republic v. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid & 9 Others, from 25 to 54.
According to a social media post by the OSP on Monday, October 20, 2025, the new charges follow the discovery of fresh evidence from ongoing investigations into alleged large-scale extortion, abuse of public office, and money laundering.
"The Republic has filed 54 criminal charges against officials of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and several associated companies for alleged large-scale extortion, abuse of public office, and money laundering, totalling GH¢297,574,087.19 and US$332,407.47, respectively," it said.
"The accused are alleged to have extorted hundreds of millions of cedis and foreign currency from bulk oil transportation and oil marketing companies under the guise of official duties and subsequently laundered the proceeds through property acquisitions and business entities to conceal their illicit origins," it added.
Read the X post below:
OSP lists accused persons alongside Mustapha Abdul-Hamid
The accused persons, according to the OSP's social media post, include Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Jacob Kwamina Amuah, Wendy Newman, Albert Ankrah, Isaac Mensah, Bright Bediako-Mensah, Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah, and three corporate entities: Propnest Limited, Kel Logistics Limited, and Kings Energy Limited.
The above-named individuals and companies are alleged to have extorted GH¢297,574,087.19 and US$332,407.47 from bulk oil transporters and oil marketing companies under the guise of official duties
The amended charge sheet details 54 criminal counts, including extortion by a public officer, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.
According to the OSP, the accused persons operated a coordinated scheme targeting Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs), with the laundered funds funnelled into luxury properties, vehicles, and fuel stations.
OSP seizes assets of corruption accused
The OSP also confirmed the seizure and freezing of assets belonging to the accused persons, pending trial.
The seized assets include tanker trucks, fuel stations, houses, apartments, and parcels of land valued at over GH¢100 million.
OSP petitioned to investigate Dr Bawumia
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the spokesperson for the United Party had petitioned the OSP to investigate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Solomon Owusu questioned how the politician had funded the acquisition of the 300 pickups donated to the NPP during the 2024 elections.
The United Party spokesperson also called for an investigation into potential abuse of office, conflict of interest, and violation of the law.
