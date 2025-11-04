GRA Boss and Senior Officials Summoned by OSP Over SML Scandal

The Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Sarpong, and other top officials have been summoned by the OSP in connection with the controversial GRA–SML deal

The summons follows the arrest of Freeman Sarbah, the Acting Head of Legal Affairs at the GRA

The OSP is preparing to prosecute multiple individuals, including former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, over the deal

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Sarpong, and others have been summoned by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr Sarpong will appear before the Special Prosecutor in the company of the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Finance, Celestine Annan, and the Technical Assistant to the Commissioner-General, Kenneth Agyei-Duah.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP_ summons Anthony Sarpong, Commissioner-General, Ghana Revenue Authority and other senior officials over the controversial GRA-SML scandal.

The three top GRA officials were invited to assist with investigations into the ongoing inquiries into the controversial GRA–Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract.

GRA's head of legal arrested

The summons of the three top GRA officials comes after the Acting Head of Legal Affairs of the authority, Freeman Sarbah, was arrested by the OSP on Monday, November 3, 2025.

In a statement issued on its social media pages, the OSP indicated that Mr Sarbah is under investigation for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences, as well as obstruction of justice, in relation to the GRA–ML revenue assurance contract, the OSP wrote on social media.

According to the OSP, the GRA engaged SML to provide revenue assurance services in the downstream petroleum sector.

However, the contract has faced significant public scrutiny and criticism. Allegations of inflated costs, questionable procurement practices, and doubts about the legality and scope of SML's operations have intensified the controversy surrounding the agreement.

In response to allegations of procurement violations and conflicts of interest, the OSP initiated an investigation.

This probe has since expanded to include multiple senior officials from both the GRA and the Ministry of Finance.

OSP to commence prosecution over GRA-SML deal

The OSP confirmed that preparations are underway to prosecute individuals implicated in the SML contracts, with actions expected by the end of November 2025.

Among those likely to face charges are former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, former GRA Commissioner-General Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, former GRA Commissioner-General Emmanuel Kofi Nti, and other senior GRA officials and former advisors at the Ministry of Finance.

The ongoing investigation by the OSP has uncovered evidence pointing to alleged corruption, misuse of office, and breaches of procurement regulations in the awarding and execution of the SML contracts.

President John Mahama directs the immediate termination of all contracts between the Government of Ghana and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

Mahama orders termination of GRA-SML deal

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama ended all contracts between the Government of Ghana and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited.

This directive was contained in a letter to the presidency addressed to the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor recently concluded its investigation into the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited deals with the state.

The letter instructed the Finance Minister to take immediate steps to terminate all existing agreements involving SML.

