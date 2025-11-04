Former NPA CEO Mustapha Abdul Hamid dismissed the corruption charges brought against him by the OSP, calling the case "useless"

He made this statement while accompanying NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, to the Accra High Court

The case involves Hamid and nine others accused of extorting millions from oil transporters and marketing companies

The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mustapha Abdul Hamid, has expressed confidence in the case brought against him and nine others by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over corruption-related offenses.

Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, the former NPA boss dismissed the OSP's case against him.

Former NPA boss, Mustapha Abdul Hamid, dismisses the OSP's case against him. Photo credit: Mustapha Abdul Hamid/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He further described it as "useless," asserting that there is nothing substantial in the allegations leveled against him.

In the trending video, Mustapha Abdul Hamid appeared to be in high spirits as he accompanied the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to the Accra High Court.

"I came to support my friend, Wontumi. As for my matter, it's useless. There is nothing in it," he said in pidgin English.

OSP's case against Mustapha Abdul Hamid

Mustapha Abdul Hamid and nine other individuals are standing trial over allegations of misappropriation and extortion.

The other accused persons are Jacob Kwamina Amuah, Wendy Newman, Albert Ankrah, Isaac Mensah, Bright Bediako-Mensah, Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah, and three corporate entities: Propnest Limited, Kel Logistics Limited, and Kings Energy Limited.

They are alleged to have extorted GH¢297,574,087.19 and US$332,407.47 from bulk oil transporters and oil marketing companies under the guise of official duties.

OSP amends charges against ex-NPA boss

On October 20, 2025, the OSP announced that it had amended the charges against the former NPA boss and his nine accomplices.

The amended charges, as filed by the OSP, increased from 25 counts to 54 in the case, Republic v. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid & 9 Others.

According to a social media post by the OSP, the new charges followed the discovery of fresh evidence from ongoing investigations into alleged large-scale extortion, abuse of public office, and money laundering.

The OSP further claimed that the accused persons operated a coordinated scheme targeting Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs), with the laundered funds funneled into luxury properties, vehicles, and fuel stations.

Watch the video below:

Hamid's dismissal of OSP's case sparks reactions

Mustapha Abdul Hamid's dismissal of the OSP's case as "useless" has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@AjetMedia365 said:

"Agradaa said the same .. where is she now?"

@Mayor_Of_Surrey also said:

"If it turns Useless The Youth Will Advice Themselves , POLITICIANS."

@Talha12359 commented:

:He downplays a huge corruption case involving public funds, showing arrogance and disregard for accountability."

@Giiistnation also commented:

"He get vim chop wanna money san dey talk say ein matter be useless. Anor dey blame am, adey blame wanna judicial system."

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, led by Kissi Agyabeng, records its first convictions since its creation in 2018/ Photo credit: Office of the Special Prosecutor/Facebook.

Source: UGC

OSP secures first convictions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the OSP recorded its first convictions since being set up in 2018.

One of the convictions relates to the trial of Charles Bissue, former secretary of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

The special prosecutor is currently investigating several high-profile cases, including one involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Source: YEN.com.gh