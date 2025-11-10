"Declare State of Emergency on Galamsey": NPP Youth Wing Urges President Mahama

The Youth Wing of the NPP has called on President John Mahama to declare a state of emergency over the escalating illegal mining crisis in Ghana

In a statement released on November 10, 2025, the NPP expressed alarm at the attack on the EPA boss and her team by alleged galamsey operatives

The party also demanded the sacking of MMDCEs in areas where illegal mining persists, warning that the growing menace poses a serious national security threat

The Youth Wing of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged President John Mahama to declare a state of emergency on illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 10, 2025, by the National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha, the NPP expressed alarm at the illegal mining menace in the country.

NPP youth wing, led by Salam Mustapha, urges President John Mahama to declare a state of emergency on illegal mining. Photo credit: Salam Mustapha & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The NPP Youth Wing stated that they are concerned about the recent attack on the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Prof Nana Ama Klutse, and her team, which included military and national security operatives.

"Mr. President, if you have ever needed a definite reason to declare a state of emergency to quell the growing danger, then you have it now. There has never been such bold audacity shown by these galamseyers as in this particular action. The fact that these individuals are more heavily armed with better weapons than the security services is even more worrying," they wrote.

"Furthermore, the National Security Secretariat, which should mobilise and neutralise these individuals, was rather directing the EPA boss and her team to flee. Mr. President, they ran with their tails between their legs and, sadly, were involved in a ghastly accident," they added.

They further stated that the Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, who was allegedly involved in leading thugs to attack the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) task force recently, has undermined the president's authority in the fight against galamsey.

"Furthermore, Mr. President, fire all the MMDCEs in areas where galamsey is ongoing. Either they have failed, or they are tacitly involved and have approval from top echelons. H.E. John Dramani Mahama, your MP for Asutifi North disrespected your orders and led a group of thugs to attack the NAIMOS team that you have empowered to fight the menace. Fortunately, the story would not have been a gory one, thanks to the videos from the incident. Your authority is challenged, and the world awaits your response," they stated.

According to the NPP, the illegal mining menace has reached a point where only a radical response from the government can curb it.

Read the post below:

NPP youth demands the sacking of MMDCEs

They also accused some appointees of President Mahama, including Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), of actively enabling galamsey across the country.

As a result, the NPP Youth Wing demands the sacking of all MMDCEs in areas where illegal mining is activily going on.

"The current situation calls for a radical response. We recently lost eight gallant men, which sent the entire country into a state of mourning, leaving families broken and grief-stricken, Mr. President," they further stated.

"The threat to national security cannot be overemphasised; this is how guerrilla wars begin, with many examples around the world, such as the armed groups around Rivers State in Nigeria, which is oil-related. Therefore, this matter cannot be swept under the carpet and treated as business as usual. The consequences are too dire," the NPP Youth Wing concluded.

NAIMOS reportedly rejects a GH¢100k bribe and arrests a well-known galamsey kingpin. Photo credit: Erastus Asare Donkor/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NAIMOS rejects GH¢100k bribe from aalamsey kingpin

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the NAIMOS task force rejected a GH¢100,000 bribe from a galamsey kingpin in the Eastern Region.

The operation led to the arrest of the kingpin, who is accused of blocking and contaminating the Ayensu River.

The NAIMOS task force seized the bribe money and galamsey equipment and shut down the illegal mining site.

Source: YEN.com.gh