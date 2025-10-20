The OSP has denied claims that it is obstructing the Attorney General's department from extraditing Ken Ofori-Atta to face corruption charges

Despite a Red Notice and months of efforts to apprehend him, Ofori-Atta has yet to be arrested

The OSP, however, assured the public that the case is receiving the necessary attention

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has refuted claims that it is refusing to help the Attorney General's department to extradite former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to Ghana to face corruption charges against him.

The OSP had earlier placed the former Finance Minister on an Interpol Red Notice and wanted list over his alleged involvement in ongoing corruption investigations.

Ken Ofori-Atta was first labelled a “fugitive from justice” in February 2025 by the OSP after failing to honour several summonses.

Many months after this, the former Finance Minister has still not been arrested.

With the OSP's efforts to get Ken Ofori-Atta into the country to face his alleged criminal charges yielding no result so far, many Ghanaians have begun raising concerns.

AG bemoans lack of cooperation from OSP

Earlier, it emerged in the media that the OSP had refused to furnish the Attorney General with dockets to trigger his extradition from the US, where he has been living since leaving office in 2025.

According to the Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Justice Srem Sai, several letters had been written to the OSP to release the dockets, but nothing has come out of it.

According to a Joy News report, the OSP has, however, assured the public of its commitment to pursuing the case to its logical conclusion.

A source close to the OSP told Joy News that Ken Ofori-Atta's case is receiving all the needed attention.

Ofori-Atta is being investigated under the special prosecutor for five cases, including contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as procurement processes and financial transactions linked to the National Cathedral project.

Several Ghanaian state agencies, including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), have launched separate, active investigations into Ofori-Atta’s financial dealings during his tenure as Ghana's Minister of Finance.

FBI gives Ghana the go-ahead on Ofori-Atta

The Government of Ghana's efforts to investigate former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have received backing from the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to a report by JoyNews, a source close to the matter indicated that the agencies have deemed the investigation legitimate, dismissing claims of political witch-hunting.

The media reports further indicated that a source at the United States Embassy in Accra said the FBI was satisfied that the investigation into Ken Ofori-Atta’s tenure as Finance Minister was genuine and not politically motivated.

This development is expected to pave the way for the former Finance Minister to face scrutiny for his actions while in office.

Ofori-Atta's family accuses OSP

Meawhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta's family accused the Office of the Special Prosecutor of pursuing a biased agenda against the former appointee of Nana Akufo-Addo.

They communicated that they have formally petitioned both the National Central Bureau and the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files (CCF) to have the Red Notice revoked immediately.

Additionally, the family asserted that the warrant issued for Ofori-Atta on February 11 was obtained under questionable circumstances, without an accompanying affidavit.

















