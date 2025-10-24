Tweneboah Kodua, a member of the ruling NDC in the Awutu Senyo Constituency, has sparked controversy by claiming that the funeral of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is not for the NDC

He emphasized that Nana Konadu left the party to form the NDP, nearly causing the NDC’s collapse

Despite his criticism, Kodua expressed his admiration for the late former First Lady and pledged to attend her funeral to pay his respects

A member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senyo Constituency, Tweneboah Kodua, has made a controversial statement about the death of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Speaking on a local radio station at Kasoa, Tweneboah Kodua claimed that the funeral of the late former First Lady is not for the NDC.

NDC man claims Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' funeral is not for the NDC, led by President John Mahama and Chaired by Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

According to him, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who played a pivotal role in the formation of the NDC, left the party to form the National Democratic Party (NDP).

This move by Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings nearly collapsed the NDC, save for the hard work and commitment of the members of the party across all levels.

"This woman is not NDC. Her husband was the founder, but the woman left the party to form NDP. If not for the hard work of members of the NDC, the party would have collapsed. This funeral [Nana Konadu's] is not for the NDC. Let's speak the truth, she is not NDC, she's from the NDP," he said.

"When a person dies and we are talking about their deeds, let's also include the things they did against others. If we are talking about her good deeds, we must also talk about her bad deeds. So, it's the NDP that is bereaved. She even boldly stated that she was no longer an NDC. As for the funeral, we will go and support, but it's not ours [the NDC]," he added.

He said he would grace the funeral no matter where it is going to be held to pay his last respect to Nana Konadu who was someone he admired a lot, adding that she was someone he admired a lot.

The Kasoa-based NDC communicator further eulogised the late Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings for her contribution to the development of many markets across the country.

Tweneboah Kodua, who is also a trader at Kantamanto in Accra, recounted the role the late former First Lady played in establishing the market.

"I remember the role she played in the construction of the Kantamanto market... May God grant her eternal rest as she journeys to join her husband," he said.

How the Ghanaian political class reacted to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' demise.

