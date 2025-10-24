Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana's longest-serving First Lady, has passed away at the age of 76

Her death, confirmed by the presidency on October 23, 2025, has left the nation in mourning

The Ghanaian political class have taken to social media to mourn the demise of the former First Lady

Ghana's longest-serving First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has died at the age of 76.

The news of her demise was confirmed by the presidency on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

How the Ghanaian political class reacted to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' demise. Photo credit: The Asante Nation/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

She is said to have died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, also known as Ridge Hospital, in Accra, after a short illness.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' unexpected demise has left many Ghanaians, particularly the political class, devastated, with many of them taking to social media to pay their tributes.

Dr Bawumia's reaction to Nana Konadu's demise

Taking to social media to react to the passing of the former First Lady, Ghana's immediate past Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, extended his deepest condolences.

According to Dr Bawumia, the late former First Lady left behind a legacy defined by her unwavering commitment to the nation's women and girls.

"Throughout her time as First Lady of the Republic of Ghana and beyond, she was a true champion of women’s advocacy. She didn’t just speak about women's rights; she mobilised a movement. Her work empowered countless women across Ghana to achieve financial independence and take up leadership roles. May her soul rest in perfect peace," he added.

Read the Bawumia's post below:

Napo pays tribute to the late Nana Konadu

Also reacting on social media, the 2024 running mate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, said the passing of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is yet another poignant reminder of how fragile life is.

"This year has been a heavy one for our nation, with the loss of many great men and women. The passing of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is yet another poignant reminder of how fragile life is. My sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul rest in perfect peace," he wrote.

Kennedy Agyapong;s tribue to Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings

A flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong, has also paid his tribute to the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

"Her passing is not only a great loss to her family but also to Ghana, which she served with passion and distinction," he also wrote.

Read Ken's post below:

Cheddar mourns the former First Lady

The 2024 independent presidential candidate and leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, said he is heartbroken over the demise of the late former First Lady.

"Oh no… my heart is broken. Who will give me those gentle nudges again, those whispered teases wrapped in wisdom, followed by laughter that could lift even the heaviest heart? You were my friend, my mother, and a true matriarch of this nation," he also wrote.

Read Cheddar's post below:

Rebecca Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Konadu

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the immediate past First Lady, and wife of former President Akufo-Addo, expressed her deepest condolence to the family and friends of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings in these difficult times. May her soul rest in peace," she wrote.

Read her post below:

Joyce Bawah Mogtari pays tribute

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a Senior Advisor to President John Dramani Mahama, also paid her tribute to the late former First Lady.

"Her distinctive style, which featured iconic turbans and elegant African prints, was a reflection of her pride in her heritage. Her achievements, elegance, and courage will be remembered," she said.

Read Joyce's post below:

NPP mourns the passing of Ghana's former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Photo credit: @UnivGh_VC/X.

Source: Twitter

NPP mourns Nana Konadu's death

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that NPP paid tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings legacy, praising her resilience and advocacy for women’s rights.

The party expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging the loss of a political giant and an inspiration to many.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justine Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said the former First Lady epitomised the strength and resilience of the Ghanaian woman

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh