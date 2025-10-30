The Financial Intelligence Centre has cleared Ghanaian businessmen Daniel McKorley, aka McDan, and Richard Nii Armah-Quaye following the freezing of their accounts.

The centre now says they have been cleared of any wrongdoing following detailed investigations into their financial transactions.

The Financial Intelligence Centre clears Ghanaian Daniel McKorley and Richard Nii-Armah Quaye of financial crimes. Credit: Dr Daniel McKorley/Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

They were facing accusations of financial irregularities.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre, Kwadwo Twum Boafo, told GHOne there was no evidence of criminality or financial misconduct.

“McDan’s issue has been resolved. That is why I keep saying we don’t do personal vendettas.

"The accounts of Richard Nii Armah-Quaye were frozen, but they have been unfrozen now because there was a determination that there was no need for it to go forward."

Boafo also said both men had cooperated fully with investigators and were treated fairly.

About the freezing of Richard Quaye-related accounts

While there wasn't much noise about McKorley's financial issues, in March, the Financial Intelligence Centre froze some accounts believed to be linked to Quaye.

The frozen accounts included Bills Micro-Credit, Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit.

The account of Romeo-Richlove Kweku Seshie, Chief Executive Officer of Bills Micro-Credit, was also frozen.

Bills Micro Credit Limited earlier stated that its business operations were separate from Quaye's personal life.

The freeze applied to all accounts linked to the named individuals, pending further instructions, as part of routine regulatory oversight to ensure compliance with also.

The Financial Intelligence Centre is the National Centre for receiving and analyzing suspicious transaction reports related to Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, and Proliferation Financing (ML/TF&P), and providing actionable intelligence to relevant authorities.

About Richard Quaye's birthday party

Quaye held a grand party to celebrate his 40th birthday on March 22. The lavish birthday celebration took place at the Independence Square.

The party featured high-profile guests and celebrities ranging from the Ga Mantse to Nigerian singer Davido.

Quaye's business partners surprised him with three new luxury cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series, a Lexus LX 600, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G 63 AMG) at the birthday celebration.

Quaye claimed to have invested in more than 30 Ghanaian companies, including the popular fast-food chain Chickenman Pizzaman.

He also said he holds the franchise rights to Pinkberry and Burger King in Ghana.

Chairman Wontumi’s bank accounts frozen

In April, YEN.com.gh reported that the Financial Intelligence Centre froze all bank accounts linked to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, amid allegations of financial irregularities.

The accounts of Boasiako's beleaguered mining company, Akonta Mining, have also been frozen.

At the time, the Financial Intelligence Centre instructed that all transactions involving Boasiako, Akonta Mining, and Hallmark Civil Engineering Limited be immediately halted.

Source: YEN.com.gh