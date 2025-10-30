Ex-Buffer Stock CEO and Wife Granted GH₵150M Bail in Ongoing Corruption Trial

Former NAFCO CEO, Hannan Abdul-Wahab, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, have been granted bail by the High Court in Accra

Hanan was granted GHS100 million bail with six sureties, while Faiza secured GHS50 million bail with four sureties

Both are required to report to the investigator weekly and comply with other court conditions

The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hannan Abdul-Wahab, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, have been granted bail by the High Court in Accra.

The couple are both standing trial in the NAFCO case, facing 24 counts of stealing, defrauding by false pretences, intentional dissipation of public funds, money laundering, and using public office for profit.

Abdul-Wahab Hanan, the ex-Buffer Stock CEO, and his wife, Faiza Seidu, Wuni, secure GH₵150m bail in the ongoing corruption trial. Photo credit: Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Appearing in court on Thursday, the accused persons pleaded not guilty, denying the charges levelled against them by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine.

Bail conditions for Hanan

The ex-NAFCO CEO was granted bail in the sum of GHS100 million with six sureties, four of whom must be justified with landed property.

In addition, the sureties are to deposit copies of their Ghana Cards and are required to inform and update the Court of any change in address.

The presiding judge, Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay, directed that Hanan be placed on an immigration stop-list at all entry and exit points in the country.

He was also ordered to submit his passports and report to the investigator every Wednesday until the final determination of the case.

The investigator is required to file a monthly report on Hanan’s compliance with the court order.

Faiza Seidu Wuni's Bail Condition

The former NAFCO boss' wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, on the other hand, separately secured bail in the sum of GHS50 million with four sureties.

The sureties, according to the court order, are to be justified with landed property within the Court’s jurisdiction.

Faiza is also required to deposit her passport and report to the investigator every Wednesday until the final determination of the case.

Furthermore, the court directed that disclosures be filed by November 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for the Case Management Conference.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Hanan and Faiza's Bail Conditions

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the bail conditions set for Hanan and his wife.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Yaw Osom Badu said:

"What buffer are they stocking, food shortages are everywhere in the country so what is actually his duty at the level? Chale jail him and let's go forward, I don't know why JDM is silent about these issues and their prosecutions. Chale Nsawam need more workers oooo."

@Eldrige Miralem Wala Bryant also said:

"Trillions old Ghana cedis o !eiii Npp government Nyame betua mone mo aseforr nyinaa ka.EwudeforrI’m in tears."

@Morten Nescon Akumatey commented:

"People have money oo."

Ex-NSA boss, Osei-Assibey Antwi secures GH¢800m bail with six sureties and placed on a travel ban. Photo credit: Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ex-NSA boss granted GH¢800m bail

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the former NSA boss, Osei-Assibey Antwi, pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of financial crimes, including money laundering and stealing.

The Accra High Court granted him bail of GH¢800 million and placed him under a travel ban, alongside other conditions.

Osei-Assibey's lawyer condemned the media vilification, asserting that his client fully cooperated with investigators.

Source: YEN.com.gh