The Supreme Court has rejected an application from Kwabena Adu-Boahene’s lawyers to remove the presiding judge

The lawyers had accused the judge of bias, citing prejudgment of key evidence

Despite the allegations, the Supreme Court upheld the decision for the trial to continue under Justice Nyadu

The Supreme Court has reportedly dismissed an application filed by lawyers for Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director of the National Signals Bureau, seeking to remove the judge from his ongoing case with the state.

Lawyers for Adu-Boahene, led by Samuel Atta Akyea, had earlier filed an Ex parte application at the Apex Court, levelling a series of allegations against Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyadu, the presiding judge hearing his case at the High Court.

Supreme Court unanimously rejects Kwabena Adu Boahene's request to remove the trial judge in his case over allegations of bias. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The application, brought under Article 132 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 5 of the Courts Act, 1993 (Act 459), sought an order of prohibition to restrain the trial judge, Nyadu, from continuing with the criminal case titled The Republic v. Kwabena Adu-Boahene, Angela Adjei Boateng, Mildred Donkor and Advantage Solutions Ltd (Suit No. CR/0418/2025).

Adu-Boahene, through his lawyers, accused the trial judge of bias, contending that his posture "amounts to a real likelihood of bias against the Applicants."

“His Lordship is caught in a continuing operative bias demonstrated in his prejudgment and/or predetermination of the critical issues of the essence and import of exculpatory evidence in aid of a fair trial as spelt out in Article 19 of the Constitution and judicially pronounced upon in the Supreme Court case of Republic v. Baffoe-Bonnie & 4 Others [2017–2021] 1 SCGLR 327,” they argued.

“The posture of His Lordship, John Eugene Nyante Nyadu, J., that he is determined to continue with the trial when he has judicially predetermined that the exculpatory evidence is not relevant to the case and the defence of the Accused persons/Applicants, amounts to a real likelihood of bias against the Applicants," they added.

However, delivering its judgment on Wednesday, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected the application, insisting that the judge continue with the hearing of the case.

Read the post below:

The state's case against Adu-Boahene

Adu-Boahene is alleged to have transferred approximately GH¢49 million from the National Signals Bureau into his accounts, falsely justifying these transactions as payments for cyber defence systems.

In an update on the case, the government said the initial payment of GH¢9.5 million, about $1.75 million, was reportedly transferred for payment for the defence system.

Adu-Boahene and his wife ostensibly acquired several landed properties in Ghana and abroad following the alleged embezzlement.

These include a property valued at $1 million, one other paid for with an initial cash deposit of $500,000 and another property acquired for $200,000.

Watch the video below:

Charges against Adu-Boahene

The former NSB Director-General has been accused of illegally receiving GH¢1.3 million in monthly payments from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

According to the Attorney-General, the GWCL entered into an agreement with the Ghana Signals Bureau; however, the funds were diverted into his account.

Dr Ayine made these claims during a recent press conference held about the alleged actions of Adu-Boahene and his wife after they were implicated in the $7 million cyber defence system contract scandal.

Mildred Donkor, one of the accused persons in the ongoing National Signals Bureau-Kwabena Adu-Boahene scandal, has declined Samuel Atta-Akyea's legal representation. Source: Samuel Atta-Akyea

Source: Facebook

Atta Akyea's client drops him in court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mildred Donkor, one of the accused persons in the ongoing National Signals Bureau scandal, declined Samuel Atta-Akyea's legal representation.

In court on July 18, Donkor openly declared that she had no lawyer and expressed her wish to be assigned new counsel.

The substantive case against Adu-Boahene involves the alleged misappropriation of GH¢49.1 million during his time as National Signals Bureau boss.

Source: YEN.com.gh