Wisdom Kplorla Atikumah, the NDC Youth Organiser for Hohoe, died suddenly at the age of 41

He was widely admired for his selfless commitment to empowering the youth and supporting young people across all political divides

The NDC loyalist leaves behind his beloved wife and three children, who are deeply mourning his unexpected passing

Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region is enveloped in a pall of grief as it prepares to lay to rest its National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser, Wisdom Kplorla Atikumah.

The Hohoe community in the Volta Region is mourning the death of Wisdom Kplorla Atikumah, its NDC Youth Organiser. Image credit: Aklie Livingstone

Source: Facebook

His sudden death in late May at the age of 41 sent shockwaves through the political landscape and the wider community, where he was widely respected for his peaceful nature and dedication to service.

A pillar of support for youth in Ho

Tributes from party executives and local leaders highlight a man who transcended political divides to support the youth.

Andy Agbi, the Assembly Member for the Gbi-Wegbe Electoral Area in the Hohoe Municipality, spoke of the deep loss felt by the community.

“His death is something that really pained us because he was someone who truly helped the youth. Whenever they needed help, he came through for them regardless of their political colour. At times, he even used his own personal money to support the youth and the party [NDC],” Agbi told YEN.com.gh.

The Assembly Member also reflected on the unexpected nature of the tragedy, which has left many reeling.

They never expected his sudden demise, and this is something that has given them a headache.

Dedication and sudden demise

Atikumah’s commitment to his work and the party was a recurring theme in the tributes.

Jonathan Dzakpasu, a branch executive in the municipality, praised his dedication and influence over the young men in the constituency.

“He was a smart person who took his work, including party duties, seriously. He completed every assignment given to him, even if it required him to use his own money. Because of how approachable he was, he influenced almost every young man in the constituency. It is just sad that he’s not here today, at just 41,” he said.

The suddenness of his passing has been particularly difficult for those closest to him to comprehend.

The NDC Hohoe Constituency Chairman, Newton Darkey, recounted their last conversation, which did not indicate any health issues.

He said, “Even a day before he died, we spoke around 9 p.m., and I gave him an assignment which he completed and reported back. He never mentioned or complained of any medical or health issues. The following day, I heard of his death and couldn’t believe it.”

Chairman Darkey further emphasised Atikumah’s reliability and peace-loving character, underscoring the deep void his absence leaves.

He was deemed a peaceful man who was liked by many. He never relented in his party work and would always accomplish any task given to him,

The late youth organiser is survived by his wife and three children.

The former DCE for North Tongu, Osborn K. Divine Fenu, dies in a fatal car accident on October 26, 2025. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Former North Tongu DCE dies in crash

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Former North Tongu DCE, Osborn K. Divine Fenu, reportedly died in a tragic road accident.

The former DCE was said to have been travelling from his hometown in the Volta Region to Accra.

Fenu served as district chief executive from October 2021 until the NPP exited power in January 2025.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh