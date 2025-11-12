Gifty Oware-Mensah Released After Spending 20 Days in NIB Custody

Former Deputy Executive Director of the NSA, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has been released after meeting her bail conditions

Mrs Oware-Mensah is accused of misappropriating over GH₵38 million and fraudulently transferring funds to her private company

Her former boss, Osei Asibey Antwi, however remains in custody after failing to meet a GH₵800 million bail

The former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah, has been released after finally meeting her bail conditions.

On October 22, 2025, Gifty Oware-Mensah was initially granted a GH₵10 million bail with three sureties after appearing in court over the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost names scandal.

However, after failing to meet the bail conditions, she was kept in the custody of the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) for 20 days before her release on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Mrs. Oware-Mensah is facing charges related to the NSS ghost names scandal, which has led to significant financial losses for the state.

The scandal involves the alleged creation of thousands of ghost names on the NSS payroll, with millions of cedis allegedly siphoned from the public purse.

Mrs. Oware-Mensah is accused of misappropriating GH₵38,458,248.87 between February 2022 and March 2024 while overseeing finance, audit, and procurement at the NSS.

She is also alleged to have dishonestly transferred GH₵31.5 million from a loan facility meant to support National Service Personnel into the account of her private company, Blocks of Life Consult, under the pretext of supplying goods on a hire-purchase basis.

However, in court on October 22, Gifty Oware-Mensah pleaded not guilty to five charges, including stealing and money laundering, in the ₵38 million ghost names scandal.

Ex-NSA boss remains in custody

Meanwhile, Gifty Oware-Mensah’s former boss, Osei Asibey Antwi, the ex-Executive Director of the NSA, remains in custody after failing to meet his GH₵800 million bail.

Mr. Antwi has also been accused of authorizing payments to over 60,000 non-existent national service personnel and misappropriating public funds during his tenure between August 2021 and February 2025.

He was also charged with multiple counts under sections 179A(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Appearing at the Accra High Court on October 30, the ex-NSA boss, accompanied by his lawyers, denied the Attorney General's allegations.

Both Gifty Oware-Mensah and Osei Asibey Antwi have been barred from traveling outside Ghana until the final determination of their cases.

Ghanaians react to Gifty Oware's release

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the release of Gifty Oware-Mensah after meeting her bail conditions.

@Mugis Mahdi said:

"Next time, they should steal with conscience to get a reasonable bail condition. You can't use a tiny rope to tie an elephant."

@Philip Agbeko Doe also said:·

"When they were "stealing" the tax payers money, did they thought of tomorrow or a day like this?"

@Seth Walker commented:

"She ain't see nothing yet !! ....this is just the beginning. Ask loud mouth wontumi!!"

Full list of suspects in NSS scandal

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported hat 12 individuals, including former NSS officials, were charged in connection with a GH¢548 million payroll fraud scandal at the NSS.

The Attorney General confirmed that investigations have been concluded, with legal proceedings set to begin under the ORAL initiative.

New evidence led to the rearrest of one of the initial suspects, Stephen Kwabena Gyamfi, for allegedly siphoning funds over several years.

