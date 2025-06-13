12 individuals, including former NSS officials, will be charged in connection with a GH¢548 million payroll fraud scandal at the NSS

The Attorney General confirmed that investigations have been concluded, with legal proceedings set to begin under the ORAL initiative

New evidence led to the rearrest of one of the initial suspects, Stephen Kwabena Gyamfi, for allegedly siphoning funds over several years

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, have announced that 12 individuals will be charged in connection with a major financial scandal at the National Service Scheme (NSS), which led to the loss of over GH¢548 million.

During an update on the government's flagship anti-corruption initiative, Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), Dr Ayine confirmed that investigations into the NSS payroll scandal had been concluded, and the 12 accused individuals are set to face legal action.

Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine releases the full list of suspects in the GH¢548M NSS payroll fraud. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

“Having concluded our investigations, we will be filing charges against twelve suspects who worked as directors and staff of the NSA,” the Attorney General stated.

The 12 accused persons in the NSS scandal

The 13 accused persons fingered in the GH¢548 million NSS payroll fraud cases, as disclosed by the Attorney General, are:

Gifty Oware-Mensah, former Deputy Executive Director

Mustapha Ussif, former Executive Director

Osei Assibey Antwi, former Director General

Kwaku Ohene Gyan, former Deputy Executive Director for Operations

Abraham Bismarck Gaise, former Internal Auditor

Kwaku Adjei, Account Officer

Iddrisu Abubakar, former Head of Accounts

Stephen Kwabena Gyamfi, former Regional Director for Koforidua

Prince Awuku, District Director

Jacob Yawson, Management Information Systems Administrator in the Northern Region

Two additional unnamed suspects (to be added once formally identified)

Legal proceedings on NSS scandal to begin

Dr. Ayine stated that investigations into the scandal have been completed, and legal proceedings are set to begin.

According to the Attorney General, the ORAL initiative led to this significant development in the fight against corruption.

The Attorney General further disclosed that one of the initial accused persons, Stephen Kwabena Gyamfi, who was nabbed and released a few weeks ago, had been rearrested earlier in the day after new evidence surfaced.

“We have discovered new accounts that contained deposits. Based on this, he was picked up again this morning," Dr Ayine said.

Dr. Ayine stated that Mr Gyamfi was discovered to have allegedly manipulated systems and processes at the NSS over several years to siphon funds meant for national service operations.

“This is a serious breach of public trust and accountability. We are committed to retrieving every cedi and ensuring those responsible face justice,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Private vendors named in NSS scandal

The Attorney General has also named several private vendors from the Eastern, Greater Accra, and Ashanti Regions who are accused of working with NSS staff to manipulate the Authority’s Central Management System for financial gain.

The vendors include:

Isaac Osae Asamani, owner of Stalwart/Option Buy Ventures

Charles Ohemeng, owner of CH OHEC Ventures

Philomina Arthur, owner of Brainwave Ventures

Rose Hamilton, owner of Marine Ventures

Kwaku Opare Agbofa, owner of Franlisa Ventures

Solomon Dwamena, owner of Alfarita Ventures

Haruna Mawulaya, owner of Alfayda Enterprise

Sylvia Ntriwa Opare, owner of Sylsona Ventures

ORAL identifies $21B in suspected looted funds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the ORAL Preparatory Committee, established by President Mahama had identified $21.19 billion in potential recoveries.

The Preparatory Committee handed over its report to President John Mahama on February 2, 2025.

The ORAL team was launched on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, with Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as its chairman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh