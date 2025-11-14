The Government of Ghana has announced that the recruitment process for the country’s security services will now be conducted online

This move follows the tragic stampede at the El-Wak Stadium during the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise

The new online system aims to prevent such incidents and ensure a safer and more efficient recruitment process into the security services

The Government of Ghana has announced that the recruitment process for the country’s internal security services will now be conducted online, from start to finish.

This was disclosed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, at a press conference held on Friday, November 14, 2025, ahead of the commencement of the 2025 recruitment exercise for the Ghana Police, Immigration, Prisons and Fire Services.

The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, announces that recruitment into the security services will be conducted online from start to finish. Photo credit: Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Addressing journalists, the Interior Minister said the new system will replace paper-based procedures with an online application platform designed to streamline and harmonise recruitment across the security services.

“Our hope is to have a seamless process. Everything will be moved from paper to paperless. You can start the process and finish with your mobile phone from the comfort of your home with the code, which will be published on Sunday, November 16," he said.

“The process we’re developing is a robust, centralised e-recruitment portal to ensure harmonisation,” he assured.

The directive comes amid the recent disaster which marred the recruitment exercise of the Ghana Armed Forces at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

A stampede occurred on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, during an army recruitment screening, resulting in the death of six female applicants.

Thousands of hopeful applicants, some of whom had traveled from across the country, began arriving at dawn, long before the scheduled start of the exercise.

A sudden surge at one of the entry gates caused a stampede, leaving six women dead and 28 others injured.

Read the post below:

Officers supervising army recruitment at El-Wak sacked

Meanwhile, an action has reportedly been taken against the officers who were assigned to supervise the recruitment exercise at El-Wak Sports Stadium.

This is to pave the way for investigations into the tragic stampede that left six people dead and several others injured

.The military initially blamed the incident on the actions of applicants who allegedly breached the security protocols.

According to a report by Joy News, new commanders have been appointed to take over the recruitment process once it resumes, as part of the steps to ensure transparency and preserve the integrity of the ongoing probe.

The government postpones the nationwide interior security services recruitment exercise following the El Wak stampede deaths during a military recruitment exercise. Credit: Kesben/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Government postpones security services recruitment

YEN.com.gh reported that Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak announced the postponement of the nationwide security services recruitment, moving the start date from Saturday, November 15, to Monday, November 17.

The Minister explained that the delay was due to the tragic stampede at El-Wak Stadium.

He confirmed that recruitment for the Police, Immigration, and Prisons Service will resume on Monday, with an updated schedule to be released in national newspapers, on official social media platforms, and through relevant ministries and agencies.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh