The government has postponed the nationwide interior security services recruitment exercise following the El Wak stampede deaths during a military recruitment exercise.

The start date for the exercise moved from Saturday, November 15, to Monday, November 17.

The government postpones the nationwide interior security services recruitment exercise following the El Wak stampede deaths during a military recruitment exercise.

The decision was communicated on November 14 by Interior Minister Mubarak Muntaka.

Mubarak said an updated schedule is expected to be published in the national newspapers, on official social media platforms, and through the appropriate ministries and agencies.

A total of 28 applicants were affected in the El Wak incident, with 12 in critical condition, five receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, and six confirmed dead. A separate recruitment exercise in Kumasi also recorded five injuries.

The minister assured the public that additional safety measures will be implemented to prevent any further incidents as investigations into the tragedy continue.

Muntaka also announced that the recruitment process for the country’s internal security services will now be conducted online, from start to finish.

He said there would be an online application platform designed to streamline and harmonise recruitment across the security services.

“Our hope is to have a seamless process. Everything will be moved from paper to paperless. You can start the process and finish with your mobile phone from the comfort of your home with the code, which will be published on Sunday, November 16."

Muntaka emphasised that he was committed to running a transparent process that upholds fairness and integrity, cautioning the public against individuals who may attempt to sell recruitment slots.

He warned that such persons will be arrested and prosecuted.

About the El Wak stampede

The stampede on November 12 led to the death of 6 and injuries to over 20.

The army blamed the incident on the breach by applicants who allegedly breached security protocols.

Thousands of applicants had moved to the stadium as part of the body selection process for recruitment.

The army stated that preliminary investigations indicate the stampede was triggered by an unexpected surge of applicants who breached security protocols and rushed into the gates ahead of the scheduled screening.

The army is not postponing the recruitment process nationwide despite the deaths from the stampede and safety concerns.

Senior military officers who supervised the recruitment exercise have been asked to step aside.

Joy News reported that new commanders have been appointed to take over the recruitment process once it resumes, as part of the steps to ensure transparency and preserve the integrity of the ongoing probe.

Ntim Fordjour calls for Army recruitment suspension

YEN.com.gh reported that the Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour called for the army's recruitment exercise to be suspended nationwide because of the deaths and injuries.

The government has since only suspended the exercise in the Greater Accra Region despite other safety incidents occurring outside of Accra.

The MP called for better measures to ensure the safety of potential recruits.

