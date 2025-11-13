Senior military officers who supervised the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise at El Wak Sports Stadium have been asked to step aside.

This is to pave the way for investigations into the tragic stampede that left six people dead and several others injured.

Joy News reported that new commanders have been appointed to take over the recruitment process once it resumes, as part of the steps to ensure transparency and preserve the integrity of the ongoing probe.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday, November 12, during an army recruitment screening at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra. Thousands of hopeful applicants, some of whom had travelled from across the country, began arriving at dawn, long before the scheduled start of the exercise.

A sudden surge at one of the entry gates caused a stampede, leaving six young women dead and several others injured. The wounded were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital and nearby facilities for emergency care.

Immediate response and suspension of recruitment

In response, the Ghana Armed Forces announced the suspension of recruitment activities in the Greater Accra Region and constituted a Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

President John Dramani Mahama has also directed that the nationwide recruitment exercise be suspended pending the outcome of the investigations. The Board is expected to examine crowd control measures, the conduct of officers on duty, and overall safety protocols during the exercise.

Meanwhile, there was a similar stampede at the Babayara Stadium in Kumasi, where the exercise also took place. Although no death was recorded, nearly twenty people were injured.

