Appiah Stadium Slams Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah Over Samuel Aboagye DNA Saga
Politics

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • Appiah Stadium has criticised Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah for his handling of allegations that he was the real father of Samuel Aboagye's daughter
  • The late politician's family has sued his America-based wife, Abigail Salami, for refusing to submit her daughter to a DNA test to prove his paternity
  • Media personality Blakk Rasta alleged that Stephen Amoah was the true father, but he denied it in an interview, which seemed to irritate Appiah Stadium

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, has sparked debate online after wading into the DNA saga involving the late Samuel Aboagye and Stephen Amoah.

Appiah Stadium, Stephen Amoah, Samuel Aboagye, Abigail Salami, Samuel Aboagye DNA, Sticka
Appiah Stadium slams Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah over his alleged involvement in the Samuel Aboagye DNA saga. Image credit: @appiah.stadium, HonStephenAmoah/Facebook, @abigailsalami7
Source: TikTok

Amoah, the Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency in the Ashanti Region, popularly known as Sticka, has been accused of being the father of the daughter of the late Samuel Aboagye.

Aboagye, who died in the August 6 helicopter crash near Obuasi, was married to Abigail Salami, with whom he had one daughter.

However, after his death, reports emerged that she had refused multiple requests from the Aboagye family for a paternity test to be conducted on the child.

Controversial media personality, Blakk Rasta, also claimed that family sources informed him that Sticka was the child’s real father, a charge the MP has denied.

He said he had been reliably informed that Samuel Aboagye constantly complained about the legislator’s attempts to woo his wife while he was alive.

In an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on November 14, Stephen Amoah rubbished Blakk Rasta’s allegations.

He said that while he previously knew Abigail Salami, they had not been in contact for close to a decade.

"If I say I don't know the girl (Abigail), then I am a liar. I haven't seen her for almost seven years now. She is not the type of lady to have an affair with two men at the same time, from the way I know her," he said.

The MP also added that he was prepared to take legal action to clear his name.

The TikTok video of Stephen Amoah addressing Blakk Rasta’s allegation is below.

Appiah Stadium blasts Stephen Amoah

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on November 18, Appiah Stadium discussed the ongoing DNA controversy.

He stated that he was disappointed in Stephen Amoah for admitting publicly that he previously dated Abigail Salami, which he said was not mature.

Appiah Stadium praised the Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, for not speaking publicly about the issue despite being accused of also being the child’s father.

“They initially accused the Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, but he was mature and did not grant any interviews. Honourable Sticka, on the other hand, has prejudiced himself by admitting to knowing Abigail Salami and that they were together over seven years ago,” he said.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium's views on the matter is below.

Stephen Amoah, Sticka, Sticka DNA test, Sticka Abigail Salami, Abigail Salami, Samuel Aboagye
Honourable Stephen Amoah signals his readiness to undergo a DNA test to prove he is not the father of Samuel Aboagye's daughter. Image credit: HonStephenAmoah, @abigailsalami7/TikTok
Source: Facebook

Stephen Amoah agrees to DNA verification

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Amoah stated that he was prepared to undertake a DNA test to prove his innocence in the Samuel Aboagye saga.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, the Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament said he would take the steps required this was to prove his innocence and put the matter to rest.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

