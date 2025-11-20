Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings emerges as a prominent name being considered to replace the late Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah

Her background in security-related studies and disciplined public profile strengthen calls for her appointment

Supporters view her as a blend of symbolic legacy and modern leadership, though no official confirmation has been announced

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings is garnering significant interest as a potential successor for the empty Defence Minister role in Ghana, in the aftermath of a helicopter crash that happened, which unfortunately led to the death of Edward Omane Boamah.

Rising support for Zanetor Rawlings to take over the Defence Ministry. Image credit: Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings

Source: Facebook

There has been no formal announcement by government sources; however, discussion of her potential candidacy has increased, and observers are referring to her as a viable and exciting leader for the position, which is under topic discussion.

Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings has established a reputation as a disciplined and principled leader whose public life is a reflection of a commitment to serving the country.

Presently, she is the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, and has participated in parliamentary work that has had implications for national security and the greater public good.

Her educational background and work experience contain training directly related to conflict, peace and security, which further adds to the idea that she is ready to make decisions in a ministry as complicated and sensitive as Defence.

Also, she has participated in studies concerning crisis response and security strategy in addition to her medical training, which increases her qualifications for decision-making environments that require calmness and clarity.

Her upbringing and heritage add another layer to her public story as a candidate.

Zanetor is the daughter of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings, a military leader known for courage and a strict sense of duty.

Some Ghanaians have seen symbolic similarities between her character and the fearless public spirit associated with her father.

The recent circulation of an outdated school photo of Zanetor belonging to a cadet group sparked renewed admiration and was widely interpreted as an early signal of discipline and leadership qualities.

Calls for her appointment suggest she represents both continuity and a new mechanism of leadership.

Until the presidency makes an official announcement, conversations about Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings remain speculative, albeit very lively.

In the current national climate, the possibility of her appointment represents not only a political decision but also a moment of reflection on leadership, responsibility and the evolving image of women in security and governance.

A trending picture of Zanetor Rawlings leading the Wesley Girls' High School cadet corps in her high school, showing early signs of being a leader in security service.

MP Zanetor Rawlings addresses the press while inspecting the El-Wak Stadium during a GAF recruitment exercise. Photo credit: zanetor rawlings. Image source: Facebook, TikTok

Source: Facebook

Zanetor applauds improvements at GAF recruitment exercise

Previously, YEN.com.gh reportedly that Zanetor Rawlings joined the Parliamentary Select Committee to inspect the resumed GAF recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

She expressed satisfaction with the improved security measures and disciplined atmosphere following the tragic stampede.

Zanetor Rawlings said the committee was pleased with the efficient screening process and would present a favourable report to Parliament.

Source: YEN.com.gh