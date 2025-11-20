Zanetor Rawlings joined the Parliamentary Select Committee to inspect the resumed GAF recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium

She expressed satisfaction with the improved security measures and disciplined atmosphere following the tragic stampede

Rawlings said the committee was pleased with the efficient screening process and would present a favourable report to Parliament

Zanetor Rawlings, the eldest daughter of the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has addressed the public after joining the Parliamentary Select Committee to inspect the recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

MP Zanetor Rawlings addresses the press while inspecting the El-Wak Stadium during a GAF recruitment exercise.

Addressing a throng of journalists afterwards, the Member of Parliament for Korle-Klottey, Zanetor Rawlings, expressed satisfaction with the enhanced security measures implemented by the GAF at the El-Wak Stadium today.

She, however, urged continued vigilance to prevent future incidents.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) resumed its suspended 2025/2026 recruitment screening exercise in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The exercise was temporarily halted following a stampede on November 12, 2025, which left many hospitalised and six other applicants confirmed dead. The victims, all young women in their early 20s aspiring to join the military, were remembered in emotional tributes from leaders, including President John Dramani Mahama, during his visit to the 37 Military Hospital.

Today’s resumption marked a cautious return to normalcy, with reports of a calmer atmosphere and stricter crowd control.

Zanetor Rawlings comments on recruitment at El-Wak

Flanked by fellow committee members, security officials, and media crews, Zanetor Rawlings spoke eloquently in Twi, detailing the committee’s findings.

Speaking on behalf of the Parliamentary Select Committee, MP Rawlings praised the sanity and discipline at the venue, noting that a very efficient system had been implemented.

She said:

“We were invited as Members of Parliament to come and observe what is happening here. When we came here, we were very pleased because we saw that sanity and discipline have been brought here.”

According to her, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) explained that the process was timed, with initial assessments for recruits being completed in under three minutes, and that both male and female applicants undergo medical examinations.

She concluded by stating that the committee was pleased with the smooth process and would present a favourable report to Parliament.

Watch the video of her speech below:

Reactions to GAF recruitment exercise at El-Wak

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video of Zanetor Rawlings speaking about the El-Wak recruitment procedure on X. Some of the comments are below.

User9188635523218 said:

"So what is preventing JDM from appointing Zanetor as the defence minister? she has all the qualities."

3cFocus wrote:

"What a decent lady. She is very disciplined. We are glad to have such a person in our midst."

Melon 1 commented:

"Why committee? Why did you have to waste taxpayers' money for these?"

Amoslaar5 wrote:

"I can't stop sharing tears of Joy waiting for the appointment of Zenator as defense minister."

Prophet Sowah Adjei attaches spiritual manifestation to the El-Wak Stadium stampede on November 12, 2025. Photo credit: Sowah Adjei. Image source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Prophet Adjei weighs in on El-Wak Tragedy

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei weighed in on the tragic stampede at the El-Wak Stadium.

Prophet Adjei offered a strong spiritual interpretation, asserting that such events are not random accidents but 'demonic orchestrations.'

He explained that large gatherings, especially those filled with desperate people, attract spiritual entities that seek to cause bloodshed.

