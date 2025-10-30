The first daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings and Nana Konadu, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has posted a photo of her daughter on Instagram

The member of parliament for the Klottey‑Korle Constituency, Greater Accra Region, since January 2017, beautifully captured the delicate moment with her daughter

Some social media users have praised the politician for sharing a private moment with her fans on Instagram

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first daughter of Ghana’s late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, and former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has shared a rare glimpse of her life as a mother on Instagram.

The celebrity mother has impressed many as she juggled between her career as a public figure, politician and mother.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings poses with her daughter before her parents, Jerry John Rawlings, and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away. Photo credit: @zanetorofficial.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings flaunts her daughter

According to research by YEN.com.gh, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is the proud mother of three beautiful daughters, although she has never shared photos of her pregnancy or maternity online.

The eldest sister of Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings has posted a photo of her daughter on Instagram, encouraging young mothers to spend more time bonding with their children.

In a rare throwback photo, the medical doctor, who has served both in Ghana and abroad for decades, appeared simple yet classy in a short-sleeved top and black trousers, with her daughter lying on her tummy.

The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings attends the late Asantehemaa's dote yie with Kimathi before her passing on October 23, 2025. Photo credit: @asantenation.

The granddaughter of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings looked gorgeous in a stylish onesie, her hair styled in Bantu knots, accessorised with ribbons.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings shared the photo on Instagram with this caption:

"I was blessed to have been able to breastfeed my 3 daughters for up to 1 year each. That was over ten years ago!! How time flies!!! Breastfeeding is the best thing you can do for your baby. It supports the baby’s immune system and strengthens the bond between mother and child. Let’s encourage young mothers to breastfeed their babies if there is no medical reason otherwise."

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings mourns late mother, Nana Konadu

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings appeared devastated as the family head announced the passing of her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The former First Lady and women’s empowerment advocate passed away on October 23, 2025, at Ridge Hospital.

The outstanding female politician and elder sister of Amina Agyeman-Rawlings dressed in a black pantsuit and turban, a look that reminded many of her late mother’s distinctive fashion sense.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings comments on mom’s state burial

On behalf of her siblings and family, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings expressed heartfelt appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for the government’s immense support following her mother’s passing.

She highlighted the three-day mourning period, which was announced by the president and thanked him for declaring a state burial for the late former First Lady.

In an emotional moment, the late Nana Konadu’s only son, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, was seen nodding his head as his elder sister spoke at the high-profile gathering.

Who Is Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings?

Born on June 1, 1978, in Accra, Ghana, Zanetor began her education at North Ridge Lyceum and Achimota School before attending Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast.

Zanetor, who hails from Dzelukope in the Volta Region, her father’s maternal hometown, demonstrated an early aptitude for science and leadership.

She continued her education at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), where she earned her medical degree.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings later pursued a Master’s in Conflict, Peace, and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre (KAIPTC) and received additional training in defence and crisis management from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

Rawlings' children's names and their meaning

