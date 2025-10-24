Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has spoken about the passing of her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, on Thursday, October 23, 2025

Nana Konadu, who served as Ghana's First Lady for almost 20 years, passed on at the Ridge Hospital after a short illness

According to Zanetor, her mother was well and attended a funeral the previous day, which turned out to be her farewell

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first daughter of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has spoken for the first time after her mother's passing.

In a short speech at their family residence, Zanetor, who is the MP for Klottey Korle, shared details of Nana Konadu's last moments.

Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana's longest-serving First Lady, passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, after a short illness.

She is reported to have had her last breath at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital, where she was receiving treatment.

The 76-year-old served as First Lady for almost 20 years, first under the PNDC military regime from December 31, 1981, to January 6, 1993, and later as the first First Lady under the 4th Republic from January 7, 1993, to January 6, 2001.

Following her passing, the family, led by their family and two of the former First Lady's children, Zanetor and Kimathi, informed President John Mahama of the unfortunate incident at the Jubilee House.

Watch Zanetor and family at the Jubilee House:

The family later held a press conference at home to officially announce the loss of their matriarch to the general public. At the press briefing, Amina Rawlings, the third daughter, broke down and had to be consoled.

Even though Zanetor and her siblings have been sighted in the media since their mother's passing, none of them had spoken until she did on Friday evening, October 24, 2025.

Zanetor speaks on Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' passing

Addressing well-wishers and mourners who had visited their house, Zanetor indicated that their mother looked okay the previous day and even attended the funeral of Mrs Lucy Effah, mother of Edward Effah, the founder of Fidelity Bank Ghana.

According to Zanetor, her mother was adamant about attending the funeral, and not even their persuasions would stop her.

Zanetor described her mother's appearance at Mrs Effah's burial service held at the Christ the King Catholic Church at Cantonments, Accra, as her way of bidding farewell.

Notwithstanding their big loss, the Klottey Korle MP indicated that the Lord knows best and thus must be given thanks.

"The Lord knows why he does what he does and the way he does what he does. I find it quite unusual in retrospect that she, by all means, decided she was going to attend Mrs Effah's funeral. She would not be dissuaded. She attended it, and she did what she does.

"I think in some strange way, that turned out to be her farewell on her terms. We can only thank the Lord for her life and pray that we all take a cue from the brevity of life and do the best we have with the time God has given us."

Watch Zanetor Rawlings' speech on her mother's passing below:

