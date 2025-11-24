The Ghana Armed Forces announced the closure of all the recruit centres it set up in the Greater Accra region, except for that of El Wak

In a brief statement, GAF asked that all potential recruits who have not been screened should report to the El Wak stadium

This follows the demise of six ladies in the El Wak stampede, which led them to create more screening centres in the region

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has closed all recruitment centres in Accra except the El Wak Sports Stadium.

As part of the 2025/2026 military enlistment exercise, all recruitment centres will be closed on Monday, November 24, 2025, except the El Wak Sports Stadium.

In a brief statement on the GAF Facebook page, it was indicated that the El Wak Stadium centre is now open, allowing potential recruits who have not been screened to report there for the continuation of their documentation and body selection process.

"All recruitment centres in Accra for the 2025/2026 exercise, except El-Wak Sports Stadium, will be closed on Monday, 24 November 2025."

"All potential recruits yet to be screened, should report to El-Wak Sports Stadium for the continuation of documentation and body selection," the statement added.

This move follows a tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The El Wak stampede led to the death of six hopeful recruits and left many others injured.

Meanwhile, senior military officers overseeing the recruitment have been asked to step aside to ensure a fair and transparent investigation. The government and GAF have committed to assisting those affected by the stampede. Injured applicants are receiving care at the 37 Military Hospital.

A “special recruitment package” has also been announced for the injured once they fully recover, as well as for the families of those who died.

Vice President visits El-Wak stampede victims

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, visited victims of the El-Wak stampede at the 37 Military Hospital.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Gyemfi, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General William Agyapong.

The Vice President and her team spent time with each patient and offered words of encouragement.

She also assured them of the government's support throughout their treatment and recovery.

El-Wak stampede survivor speaks

Meanwhile, a young man affected by the El-Wak Stadium stampede shared his reasons for applying to join the Ghana Armed Forces.

The young man said even though he was a student at the Accra Technical University, he intended to defer or drop out if recruited into the army.

He further dislcosed that due to financial constraints he sold sachet water at Pokuase to support himself and lived with his sister.

The young recruit hopeful said he applied to join the army because that was his only hope into becoming financially stable.

