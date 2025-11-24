A staff member of the Electoral Commission has petitioned President John Mahama to remove the Chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa, and her two deputies.

The petition from one Joseph Blankson Adumadzie cites alleged misconduct that threatens the credibility of Ghana’s electoral system.

Citi News reported that Adumadzie's petition was submitted in line with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, which outlines the procedure for removing heads of independent constitutional bodies.

Although he declined to disclose the full details of the petition as required by law, he revealed that it is anchored on 12 counts of stated misbehaviour.

These include allegations of cronyism, abuse of office, and gross incompetence. According to him, the conduct of the three senior officials has eroded public confidence in the commission and poses a risk to the integrity and independence of Ghana’s electoral process.

Adumadzie stated that his actions are driven solely by the need to safeguard the Constitution and strengthen accountable governance.

He further called on Mahama to fulfil his constitutional obligation by referring the petition to the Chief Justice for the establishment of a prima facie case, in accordance with Article 146 procedures.

