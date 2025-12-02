Petition to Remove EC Chair: Presidential Staffer Slams Jean Mensa

Presidential staffer Nana Yaa Jantuah has accused EC Chair Jean Mensa of misconduct and bias in her role

Jantuah claims Mensa sidelined political parties in key decisions, eroding public trust in Ghana’s electoral process

Her comments follow reports that President Mahama forwarded petitions to remove Jean Mensa and her deputies

A presidential staffer, Nana Yaa Jantuah, has slammed Jean Mensa over her conduct as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

Speaking on Joy News' AM Show on Tuesday, November 1, 2025, the presidential staffer claimed Jean Mensa misconducted herself as EC chair, sidelining some of the political parties in key decisions.

A Presidential Staffer, Nana Yaa Jantuah, slams EC Chair, Jean Mensa. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

This behaviour, according to Nana Yaa Jantuah, undermined confidence in the electoral process.

She explained that when Jean Mensa was named as EC chair, many stakeholders expected her to exhibit fairness and professionalism, but she turned out to be a disappointment.

“Let’s be very truthful, Jean changed. I was in IPAC, and even though I wasn’t happy with Charlotte and how she was treated, I was okay when I heard Jean was going to take over because of the IEA,” she said.

“So we saw her as maybe a very strict person, somebody who was astute and credible, but it turned out to be something else,” she added.

She said the EC chair dismissed concerns raised by the political parties and refused to engage them.

“Issues that we as political parties are not happy about, we will take them to court, and Jean doesn’t even care. We want to have a discussion with her on matters pertaining to elections; she doesn’t care,” Nana Yaa Jantuah further stated.

Jean Mensa’s job under threat

The presidential staffer made these remarks while expressing her views on the petitions filed for the removal of Jean Mensa and her two deputies as commissioners of the EC.

On Monday, December 1, 2025, it emerged in the media that President John Mahama had forwarded 10 petitions to the Chief Justice for the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng and Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa.

The petitions were reportedly submitted by some Ghanaian citizens to the presidency a couple of weeks ago.

Graphic Online reported that seven petitions were filed against Mensa and her two deputies, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, who is in charge of Corporate, and Samuel Tettey, in charge of Operations.

Guidelines for removing the Electoral Commission chair

The foundation of triggering Article 146 is linked to Article 44 (2), which says the Chairman of the Electoral Commission shall have the same terms and conditions of service as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

Per the dictates of clause 3 of Article 146 of the 1992 constitution, the president, after receiving the petition, can only forward it to the Chief Justice for the determination of a prima facie case.

Clauses four and five say that where the Chief Justice decides that there is a prima facie case, he shall set up a committee, and the committee shall investigate the complaint and shall make recommendations to the Chief Justice, who shall forward it to the President.

Article 146 deals with the removal of justices of superior courts and chairmen of regional tribunals.

Charlotte Osei was removed as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in 2018.

Source: UGC

Jean Mensa to follow after Charlotte Osei?

YEN.com.gh reported that Jean Mensa became the Electoral Commission chairperson after Charlotte Osei was removed under controversial circumstances.

Osei was removed from office on June 28, 2018, following recommendations by a special committee investigating claims of corruption after a petition.

She was sacked along with her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, over alleged incompetence and misappropriation of funds.

Source: YEN.com.gh