Akosua Serwaa has finally broken her silence after losing her court case against Odo Broni at the Kumasi High Court

In a video, she thanked all her supporters, including team legal wives, Evangelist Papa Shee, and all Ghanaians

Akosua Serwaa also shared a critical update on her appeal case, assuring supporters that victory would eventually arrive

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has finally broken her silence following the court case between her and Odo Broni.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on December 1, 2025, Akosua Serwaa addressed the aftermath of her disappointing legal loss.

She expressed her gratitude to everyone who has supported her, including the infamous team legal wives who have steadfastly supported her claim.

Akosua Serwaa also named others who supported her, including Evangelist Papa Shee and others.

“This is Akosua Serwaa Fosuh speaking to give thanks to you all. Firstly, I give thanks to God and to all social media platforms. I also thank all Ghanaians, all the legal wives and their husbands who supported us. I cannot name them all. Special thanks to Evangelist Papa Shee as well.

“I never knew I had so many lovers, but you have shown me true love. You have all fought hard for me, so I go on my knees to thank you all. Let us remain united, and victory would arrive,” she said.

Akosua Serwaa also hinted at a potential appeal, assuring supporters that victory would eventually arrive.

On November 28, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s application to be declared the sole legal wife of Daddy Lumba.

In her ruling, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur stated that Akosua Serwaa and her legal team failed to prove the legitimacy of her German civil marriage to Daddy Lumba.

The judge ruled that both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni should be considered Daddy Lumba’s spouses and should perform widowhood rites at his funeral.

