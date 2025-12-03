Over 1,000 Ghanaians have signed an online petition demanding the extradition of Ken Ofori-Atta to face corruption charges

The petition was initiated by US-based Ghanaian lawyer Kwaku Azar, who urged the US Embassy to facilitate Ofori-Atta’s return

Ofori-Atta, who allegedly fled after the 2024 elections, is facing 78 charges filed by the OSP over revenue assurance contracts

Some concerned Ghanaian citizens have joined a public campaign to demand the return of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana.

An online petition initiated by US-based Ghanaian lawyer Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has so far gathered over 1,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Thousands of Ghanaians sign an online petition by Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare to the US Embassy in Accra, demanding Ken Ofori-Atta's extradition to Ghana. Photo credit: UGC.

In the online petition dated Tuesday, December 2, 2025, Kwaku Azar pleaded with the US Embassy in Ghana to facilitate the extradition of Ofori-Atta to Ghana to face criminal charges levelled against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to the lawyer and his group of petitioners, the former Finance Minister is refusing to willingly return home to answer for his alleged crimes, which undermines Ghana's fight against corruption and other economic offences.

He said Ghana had consistently honoured the US's extradition requests, suggesting that it was time they returned the favour. Kwaku Azar cited a recent case where three Ghanaians were extradited to the US for allegedly participating in fraud to buttress his point.

"We have consistently honoured US extradition requests. As recently as August 2025, three Ghanaians were extradited to the United States for participating in a criminal organisation that stole over $100 million through romance scams and fraud," he wrote on Facebook.

"If we can assist the US by extraditing our citizens to face justice in American courts, then surely the US must reciprocate by facilitating the extradition of a former Ghanaian Finance Minister facing formal charges. This is how partners in justice treat one another. That is how mutual respect between nations is shown."

Corruption charges against Ofori-Atta

The former Finance Minister, who is being investigated by the OSP for five cases of alleged corruption, reportedly left Ghana between January 1 and 6, 2025, after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the 2024 elections.

He was recently spotted walking on the streets of the US in a photo shared online by Kevin Taylor, a Ghanaian social commentator based in Washington, DC.

The OSP, in November this year, filed 78 corruption-related charges against Ofori-Atta and five others in relation to the revenue assurance contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

The charges include conspiracy to commit the criminal offence of directly or indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

Lawyers for former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, respond to Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng's press conference. Photo credit: Office of the Special Prosecutor/Facebook.

Ofori-Atta's lawyer breaks silence

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that lawyers for Ken Ofori-Atta had responded to the calls for their client to return to Ghana.

Frank Davies, the purported lead counsel for the former Finance Minister, said that his client was not afraid of prosecution.

He said that Ofori-Atta would appear in court if the OSP charged him, as calls for his extradition to Ghana intensify.

