Martin Kpebu was escorted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to inspect a landed property as part of his bail conditions

His arrest came after a confrontation with OSP officers, during which he allegedly insulted them

Martin Kpebu claimed his arrest is linked to allegations he made against the OSP, including claims about Ken Ofori-Atta fleeing after the 2024 elections

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has escorted private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu to inspect a landed property as part of the conditions for his bail.

This development comes after Martin Kpebu’s earlier arrest, detention, and subsequent release on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Martin Kpebu leads Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, to inspects his landed property. Photo credit: UGC.

The move is part of the ongoing probe into allegations the renowned lawyer reportedly made against the OSP.

The specifics of the property and the details of the allegations against the Special Prosecutor have not been disclosed.

A video shared on Facebook by Citi FM captured the moment Martin Kpebu was driven in a white Toyota pickup truck from the premises of the OSP head office in Accra to inspect the landed property.

The Toyota pickup vehicle was followed by two black 4-wheel cars, one resembling a Prado, and another black saloon car.

OSP explains why Martin Kpebu was arrested

The OSP has defended the arrest of Martin Kpebu, citing obstruction of officers during a confrontation.

According to a statement issued by Director of Strategy, Research and Communication, Samuel Appiah Darko, the outspoken lawyer was apprehended after he engaged in a heated confrontation with OSP officers, during which he allegedly insulted them.

Sammy Darko stated that the altercation occurred after OSP guards reminded Kpebu of expected conduct at the premises.

“He reacted angrily to the reminder and insulted the guards. They issued a formal warning about his conduct, but he insisted he could act as he pleased and threatened to report them. He told them they are nobodies — even their boss, the head of the agency, is nobody and will be removed soon,” Darko explained.

The statement said Kpebu’s continued insults and obstructive behaviour led to his arrest for obstructing officers in the performance of their duties.

OSP intimidating Martin Kpebu?

Kpebu had alleged that the OSP failed to prevent the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, from fleeing Ghana after the ruling New Patriotic Party lost the December 7, 2024 elections.

He also claimed there were 16 petitions calling for the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng’s removal.

As a result, many social commentators believe his arrest and subsequent detention was simply an act of intimidation by the OSP.

However, Sammy Darko has refuted these suggestions, insisting that the arrest was not retaliation for the allegations levelled against the Special Prosecutor by Martin Kpebu.

“This behaviour follows a familiar pattern: he refuses to cooperate, demands that certain officers be removed from the panel, gets his wish, and then introduces a new obstacle,” Darko said.

Martin Kpebu speaks on his arrest and detention by the OSP. Photo credit: Martin Kpebu/Facebook.

Martin Kpebu speaks after his release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Martin Kpebu broke his silence on his arrest and detention by the OSP moments after he was granted bail.

Speaking to TV3, he insisted that his arrest was needless, explaining that it was because of an altercation he had with a soldier at the premises of the OSP.

He claimed the soldier verbally assaulted him, to which he retaliated in equal measure.

