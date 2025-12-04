Martin Kpebu has shared the reasons for the altercation that led to his detention by the Office of the Special Prosecutor

The lawyer and activist was detained by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on December 3 after the altercation

Kpebu also reiterated his plan to petition President John Mahama to remove Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor

Lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu has been released after his arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The special prosecutor had detained Kpebu on December 3 for about five hours.

After his release, the lawyer maintained to TV3 that his arrest was needless.

He recounted that the arrest was because of an altercation with a soldier at the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

“The military officer said I am stupid, and I also said he is stupid. So we exchanged words.”

Kpebu further reiterated his resolve to petition President John Mahama to remove Kissi Agyebeng from Office.

Agyebeng is currently facing three petitions for his removal, which the president has forwarded to the Chief Justice.

He has criticised Agyebeng over his handling of the corruption-related investigation involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ofori-Atta is being investigated by the special prosecutor for five cases, including the state contract with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as procurement processes and financial transactions linked to the National Cathedral project.

Kpebu feels the special prosecutor has failed to be vigilant of the former minister, given the investigations, and accused him of sleeping on the job for allowing him to leave the country.

