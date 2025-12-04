OSP Explains Why Martin Kpebu Was Arrested and Detained

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has defended the arrest of Martin Kpebu, citing obstruction of officers during a confrontation

The legal practitioner allegedly insulted OSP guards and refused to cooperate during multiple investigations

The OSP denied claims that the arrest was in retaliation for Kpebu’s allegations against Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has defended its decision to arrest and detain private legal practitioner and socio-political commentator Martin Kpebu, stating that it acted within the law and followed due process.

In a statement issued by the Director of Strategy, Research and Communication, Samuel Appiah Darko, the OSP said Kpebu was arrested after he engaged in a heated confrontation with OSP officers, during which he allegedly insulted them.

Samuel Appiah Darko, OSP's Director of Strategy, Research and Communication, explains why Martin Kpebu was arrested and detained.

Why was Martin Kpebu arrested?

According to Sammy Darko, the altercation occurred after OSP guards reminded Kpebu of expected conduct at the premises.

“He reacted angrily to the reminder and insulted the guards. They issued a formal warning about his conduct, but he insisted he could act as he pleased and threatened to report them. He told them they are nobodies—even their boss, the head of the agency, is nobody and will be removed soon,” Darko explained.

The statement said Kpebu’s continued insults and obstructive behaviour led to his arrest for the offence of obstruction of officers in the performance of their duties.

He was informed of the grounds for his arrest, and the OSP noted that the arrest was carried out without force or incident of mistreatment.

Darko added that this was not the first time Kpebu had acted improperly towards OSP personnel.

He claimed Kpebu had exhibited similar behaviour in the past and often presented a contradictory public narrative afterwards.

"Following the arrest, bail was granted according to standard administrative procedures. The conditions were explained to him and his counsel. However, one of the lawyers refused to leave the premises until Mr. Kpebu was brought back," he further stated.

"She insulted officers and caused a scene, all of which was recorded. Despite her behaviour, officers removed her gently and without force. Their professionalism deserves commendation," he added.

OSP responds to allegation of retaliation

The OSP also denied claims that the arrest was a form of retaliation for allegations made by Kpebu against the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng.

Kpebu had alleged that the OSP failed to prevent the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, from fleeing Ghana after the ruling New Patriotic Party lost the December 7, 2024, elections.

He also claimed there were 16 petitions calling for Agyebeng’s removal.

According to the OSP, Kpebu had been invited multiple times to assist with investigations and to provide evidence for his allegations.

“This behaviour follows a familiar pattern: he refuses to cooperate, demands that certain officers be removed from the panel, gets his wish, and then introduces a new obstacle,” Darko said.

Kpebu was arrested and detained for several hours on Wednesday, December 4, 2025, at the OSP’s head office in Accra. He was later released that night.

Martin Kpebu speaks on his arrest and detention by the OSP.

Martin Kpebu speaks after his release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Martin Kpebu broke his silence on his arrest and detention by the OSP moments after he was granted bail.

Speaking to TV3, he insisted that his arrest was needless, explaining that it was because of an altercation he had with a soldier at the premises of the OSP.

He claimed the soldier verbally assaulted him, to which he retaliated in equal measure.

