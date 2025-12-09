Sam Okudzeto, a former GBA president, has called for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP)

He believes the OSP has failed to curb corruption and has not fulfilled its mandate since its establishment

His comments follow mounting public pressure and the recent arrest of lawyer Martin Kpebu by the OSP

Renowned legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Sam Okudzeto, has called for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to the veteran lawyer, the OSP has failed to live up to expectations; hence, there is no need to keep it running.

Speaking in a recent interview with Joy News, Sam Okudzeto opined that the time had come for Ghanaians to question the purpose for which the OSP was established and whether it had delivered on its mandate.

"Why was the institution set up? Has it achieved its purpose? That is exactly the issue I’m trying to drive here. He hasn’t achieved his purpose because the corruption is still on. I see it every day. Everywhere you turn, in every institution, you see it openly," he said.

"They are not even afraid. People are no longer even afraid. You go there, and they demand money from you to do this for you, even though you have already paid,” he added.

Pressure mounts on government to scrap OSP

The former GBA president is one of several prominent Ghanaians, including lawyers, who have called for the scrapping of the OSP, which is currently headed by Kissi Agyebeng.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, also made similar calls, urging the House of Legislature to repeal the law establishing the OSP.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, also added his voice to calls for the Special Prosecutor's Office to be scrapped.

The Majority Leader and the Speaker made these calls following the arrest and detention of private legal practitioner and social commentator Martin Kpebu.

Kpebu was arrested and detained for several hours on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the OSP’s head office in Accra, before being released later that night.

According to the Director of Strategy, Research and Communication, Samuel Appiah Darko, Kpebu was arrested after he engaged in a heated confrontation with OSP officers, during which he allegedly insulted them.

He claimed that the altercation had occurred after OSP guards reminded Kpebu of the expected code of conduct on the premises.

The outspoken lawyer was, however, released on Thursday, December 4, 2025, after spending hours in the OSP's custody.

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament, slams OSP over bail conditions slapped on Martin Kpebu, describing them as a violation of the suspect's rights.

Former Speaker of Parliament slams OSP

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Ocquaye, had criticised the OSP over bail conditions imposed on lawyer Martin Kpebu.

Professor Mike Oquaye described the bail requirement for landed property as a violation of suspects’ human rights.

The OSP said Kpebu was arrested after a confrontation at its Accra office, where he allegedly insulted the officers.

