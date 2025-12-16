The Asantehene has reprimanded the Bono Regional Minister,Joseph Addae Akwaboa, and warned him to stop interfering in the Sampa Chieftaincy affairs

In a video, the Otumfuo accused the Bono Regional Minister of using his political offfice to meddle in chieftaincy issues

He made these remarks while addressing a the Asanteman Council at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday, December 15, 2025

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has sent a word of caution to the Bono Regional Minister,Joseph Addae Akwaboa.

According to the Asantehene the Bono Regional Minister allegedly used his political position to interfere in the Sampa chieftaincy issues.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, cautions the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, against interferring in the Sampa chieftaincy issues.

Addresssing a Asanteman Council at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 15, 2025, the revered King warned that political influence will not be tolerated in traditional leadership matters.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II further suggested that the Bono Regional Minister, who is a lawyer, is interfering in the Sampa chieftaincy issues because of his parochial interest.

“I will not allow him to use his political position to meddle in the chieftaincy affairs,” the Asantehene reportedly said in a Citinewsroom report.

Watch the X video below:

Otumfuo to present Bawku mediation report to Mahama

Meanwhile, the Asantehene is expected to submit a report on the mediation of the Bawku conflict to President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Thus is part of ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace to the age-old Bawku conflict in the Upper East Region.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was appointed earlier in 2025 by President Mahama to lead mediation efforts aimed at resolving the decades-old chieftaincy dispute in Bawku.

The mediation process, which began in April 2025, was concluded on December 2, 2025, after the Otumfuo met with representative of the feuding tribes, Kusasi and Mamprusi, in the Bawku dispute.

According to a statement released by the Manhyia Palace shortly after the mediation talks, the Asantehene facilitated a direct dialogue between the two parties after months of separate meetings.

He also urged them to explore a lasting resolution to the disputes that have plagued the Bawku traditional area.

The encounter was described as “cordial”, with both sides emphasising their shared identity and commitment to live peacefully among themselves.

"His Majesty [the Asantehene] announced that he would submit his report with his proposal to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama in the next few days," the statement read.

Cause of Bawku conflict

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute has raged on for many years, spanning decades.

According to widespread reports, the conflict was caused by a land dispute and disagreement over the rightful occupants of the Bawku skin.

This has resulted in the loss of many lives and the destruction of several properties within affected areas in the region of Ghana.

After years of unsuccessful attempt to resolve the issue, the Otimfuo was prevailed upon to lead mediation efforts to bring lasting peace to Bawku.

The Government sends the Ghana Armed Forces to Bawku to maintain law and order amid the bloody chieftaincy dispute.

Soldiers deployed to Bawku amid conflict

YEN.com.gh reported that the government had announced a change in its strategy for handling the long-standing Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

In a statement, the government acknowledged the role played by key stakeholders like Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in resolving the matter.

Several Ghanaians who read the statement shared varied opinions on the new approach to addressing the long and bloody Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

