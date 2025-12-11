Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has disassociated himself from the funeral arrangements of the late Daddy Lumba

Reports indicated that the Asantehene called on the late singer's family to involve the traditional ruler from their hometown

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's remarks on Daddy Lumba's funeral preparations have stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding Daddy Lumba's upcoming funeral service in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

On Thursday, December 11, 2025, the Manhyia Palace issued a disclaimer via their radio station, Opemsuo Radio, to distance itself from the preparations for the late Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements.

The palace of the Asantehene urged Ghanaians to disregard reports suggesting Otumfuo and the Asanteman council were active participants in organising the funeral at the Jubilee Park.

The statement read:

"Manhyia urges the general public to disregard any reports attempting to associate the Palace with matters concerning the preparations for the burial and funeral rites of Mr Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba."

Below is the Facebook post of Manhyia Palace's disclaimer on Daddy Lumba's funeral preparations:

Otumfuo speaks on Daddy Lumba's funeral controversy

According to a report from Opemsuo Radio, Otumfuo condemned the rumours associating him with the matters surrounding Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements at a meeting with members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

The reports indicated that he was not responsible for the burial of the late highlife musician who passed away at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Otumfuo noted that the matters regarding the burial of Daddy Lumba needed to be handled by the Nsutahene since the late highlife icon was a native of Nsuta.

He said:

“A lot of things are being attributed to me. How do the issues of Daddy Lumba concern us (Asantehene) over here?”

“The issue at hand has no relations to me. He is from Nsuta and so Nsutahene must take responsibility.”

He reportedly criticised the traditional leaders who were involved in the dispute that had emerged between members of the late singer's family.

The Asantehene expressed concerns about the indiscriminate invocation of the Great Oath by individuals in defiance of the Akan tradition.

Otumfuo noted that some divisions and courtiers from his palace were responsible for the concerning trend. He also warned them to desist from such practices.

He said:

"Some Divisions have been pushing that agenda, and it must be condemned. Some courtiers from this Palace are also involved."

The Facebook post of Otumfuo's statement on Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements controversy is below:

Daddy Lumba's family's dispute over funeral

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on July 26, 2025, and the one-week observance a month later (August 30).

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, then filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based partner, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, also invoked Otumfuo's Great Oath over her disagreements with her Abusuapanin, which triggered the involvement of Asantehene's sub-chiefs in settling the dispute.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The judgment did not sit well with Akosua Serwaa and her legal team, who have filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal to contest the ruling.

The Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, William Kusi, explaining the court's judgment is below:

Otumfuo's remarks on Daddy Lumba stir reactions

Prince Abankwa Pius wrote:

"Otumfuo wants to resolve every feud in the family from the root cause. Opemso indirectly wants 2pac to go and settle his bad blood with Nsutahene and, to an extent, Pakosohene, who is also a family member. My King is very wise. May God Almighty continue to bless him."

Yaw Agyemang said:

"That's the right way, but I don't understand why Pakosohene, who is a family member, doesn't involve himself?"

SaaKwakuno Biom wrote:

"He is called King Solomon for a reason. You can't disrespect his chiefs and walk straight to talk to him just because you are Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin."

